Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciates the performance of Digital Media Wing





Prime Minister Imran Khan today paid a brief visit to the Digital Media Wing, which falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry also accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Federal Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the comprehensive digitization policy, which aims to gradually digitize national broadcasting institutions.

The Prime Minister was informed that 11 modern and state-of-the-art digital media centers of APP are being established across Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s Digital Media Focal Point Dr Arslan Khalid, Digital Media Wing Director General Imran Ghazali, and other wing officers briefed the Prime Minister on the wing’s performance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the performance of the Digital Media Wing in projecting a positive image of Pakistan on the world stage.

Presiding over the meeting, the Prime Minister ordered to resolve all legal issues related to the project and ensure the implementation of all measures on time.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made on Ravi town and learned that forests will be planted in Jhok, Rakh Munir and Rakh Shaheed to prioritize environmental protection in the project.

The Ravi City and Central Business District projects will ease the demographic pressure on the city of Lahore and provide housing for citizens with world-class facilities, the prime minister said at the meeting.

What is Pakistan’s Digital Media Wing?

The Digital Media Wing (DMW) acts as the strategic unit of the Government of Pakistan to adequately counter false / defamatory information and highlight the government’s expansion agenda. It will distribute results-oriented digital multimedia content, videos, animations, infographics, official news and updates from the government of Pakistan, federal ministries and social media from the Prime Minister’s office.

DMW is poised to revolutionize the way media is consumed in Pakistan. He will support a data-driven and growth-driven team to advance the interests of the State of Pakistan locally and internationally. It will strengthen the government of Pakistan for the 21st century with robust, authentic and high quality online communication platforms.

DMW will also be responsible for the custody of the digital content of the Government of Pakistan’s official social media assets on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. He will also organize and verify the social media accounts of all federal government departments and improve their digital media presence.

DMW is also working to build the capacity of federal departments on digital media, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. The DMW team is in close coordination with the PROs and covers important press conferences, activities, meetings and events of Federal Ministers on digital media on a daily basis. It also covers and creates content for activities, press conferences, updates and information from the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

DMW also creates content and manages the Prime Minister’s Office digital media assets on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/prime-minsiter-imran-khan-appreciates-the-performance-of-digital-media-wing/

