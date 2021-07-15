Can Boris Johnson bridge the gap between the Tories and the England squad?

Boris Johnson (Photo: UK Parliament PA)

You read The Waugh Zone, our daily political briefing. Register now to receive it by email in the evening.

It was Wednesday just after noon and, in a towering building overlooking the Thames in Westminster, questions about football and racism were mounting.

But the place was not the House of Commons and the speaker was not the Prime Minister. In the walled bowels of MI5 HQ Thames House, General Manager (aka GM) Ken McCallum was answering questions from the media, including yours.

While PMQs feed off the taunts and cheers from the bear pit, DGQs are an altogether more sober affair, fitting their annual schedule rather than weekly. Yet when McCallum was asked about the issues of online extremism and the impact on young black men on the national team, he sounded more articulate than many politicians.

Almost exactly the same time Boris Johnson squirmed under the watchful eye of Keir Starmers’ prosecutor, the national spy master was unequivocally praising the England football team for their conduct over the past few weeks.

And he explicitly compared his own behind-the-scenes team to the one that performed on Europe’s biggest stage last weekend. As I watched the penalty shoot-out on Sunday night, he said, I was very aware that I had experience, MI5 has experience, watching capable and courageous youngsters of all kinds. races, give everything for their country.

He went on to say that racism was strongly associated with far-right terrorist groups whose activity in recent years has become an important and daily part of his agency’s work. And he meant it clearly when he said: I am proud of most of the people in MI5 today, who are working to address the terrorist threat which is fueled in a major way by toxic racism.

Even the most determined culture warrior would have a hard time asserting that McCallum, the youngest CEO in the agency’s history, is some sort of enlightened Marxist. The Security Service, like the England football team, benefits from diversity in both a very practical and a symbolic sense. To look like the nation he serves is a necessity, not a PC gone mad.

The story continues

But the contrast between the ease with which McCallum spoke of race, and the Prime Minister’s uneasiness on the same subject a few hundred yards away, could not have been more striking.

As Starmer gathered evidence from high-ranking ministers with mixed messages about boos from players who kneel, Johnson could tell that his usual vaccine-vaccination-remoaner distraction technique wouldn’t work.

With Priti Patel saying booing the team is a choice, with No10 saying the PM fully respects the right of those who hooters to make their feelings known, even the subsequent U-turn was too late to be used as a defense. The real problem was, Johnson looked like the wobbly wagon in Dominic Cummings’ picture.

Drawing a dividing line for crop warfare only works if you don’t continue to cross it yourself. In other words, wedge issues (as Americans call them) are a bit unnecessary if they end up giving the instigator a political boost (as we Brits would call it). If they noticed, the minority of voters who think boos are okay may have simply been baffled by the Prime Minister’s shift in stance.

He had a concrete political announcement in his back pocket, namely the extension of soccer field ban orders to be triggered by online and offline offenses. Yet even this welcome development has been clouded by the biggest row over the rift between the Conservative Party and the England squad.

And when a Tory MP heckled that footballer Tyrone Mings was a member of the Labor Party, they managed to undermine rather than help the Prime Minister’s case (I don’t want to get into a political culture war of any sort). Apart from anything else, failing to praise black and white working-class children who become self-made millionaires seems oddly a little conservative thing to do.

As key ministers attack footballers for their gesture politics, why would a player want to participate in the real gesture politics of No.10’s visit in the future? If the whole booing and knee-grabbing issue hadn’t been militarized by some ministers, Johnson might have even said that his own cabinet team reflected the diversity of the England squad and therefore were stronger.

Perhaps the most revealing remark of the week did not come in the PMQs but in the private message from Conservative MP Natalie Elphickes to her colleagues: They lost – would it be ungenerous to suggest that Rashford should have passed more time to perfect your game and less time to play politics.

Note that Elphicke didn’t say we lost, she said they lost. Despite his subsequent apologies, that word they were perhaps as damaging to the Tory brand as any explicit racist epithet could have been. It exposed a rift between some members of his party and the national team in a brutal way, just when any normal politician would want to celebrate their achievement.

It is this gap, which is also implicitly a gap between a party and the public, that worries some conservatives dismayed by the rhetoric of the culture war. This is also why any future visit of the No.10 of the England team (to promote our candidacy for the World Cup, for example) is now loaded with tension. Maybe MI5 on the road could act as a neutral location.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related …