Jokowi to sacrifice 35 cows for Eid al-Adha 2021





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will sacrifice 35 cows on Hari Raya Eid al-Adha 1442 Hijri / 2021 AD which falls on Tuesday (20/7/2021). Cows victim The funds will be given to all provinces of the country and to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. “(Distributed) to 34 provinces and the Istiqlal Mosque,” Heru said when contacted on Thursday (7/15/2021). Heru said that each cow weighs 800 kilograms to 1 ton. All the cows were sterilized by the regional livestock service. Read also : Agents responsible for slaughtering sacrificial animals are urged to perform duties in accordance with strict Sharia law and provocations “And the presidential secretariat cooperates with the agriculture ministry for cows and is under the control of the local veterinarian,” Heru said. It has become a tradition that every year Jokowi sacrifices a cow on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The cows bought by the President are generally very heavy. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Cows are donated to the community through sacrificial animal slaughter organizations in various parts of Indonesia. In addition to the weight aspect, the cows purchased by the president were subject to a fairly strict selection, such as a health check by the local livestock service. This year’s Eid al-Adha will be held in a pandemic situation. The government continues to implement Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) until July 20. Also Read: Jokowi Distributes Free Drug Packages to Covid-19 Patients in Self-isolation Starting Today The Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas also asked Muslims in the PPKM emergency zone to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in their respective homes. This is stated in the circular (SE) of the Minister of Religion number 17 of 2021 regarding the temporary abolition of worship in places of worship, Takbiran nights, Eid al-Adha prayers and technical instructions for the Implementation Victim Year 1442 Hijri / 2021 AD in the PPKM emergency zone. “We therefore ask that the prayers of takbiran and Eid al-Adha in the PPKM emergency zones be carried out in their respective homes,” Yaqut said at a press conference for the Isbat session. for the determination of the 1st Zulhijah, Saturday (10/7 / 2021).

