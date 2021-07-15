Two larger NATO members at loggerheads, endangering the Military Alliance’s strategy against China

Two NATO countries are likely to cause a big headache for the rest of the military alliance, which seeks greater cooperation among its members to counter China. NATO has identified China as the most important challenge of this decade.

While the US-Turkey struggle could be a major stumbling block before NATO, there is another vital factor that appears to have been overshadowed by the Western military alliance.

China was at the heart of the NATO summit held in Brussels last month. The summit’s final declaration noted that “China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and areas relevant to Alliance security.”

Underlining the rapid increase in China’s military capabilities, NATO chief Jens Stoltenburg warned that China is “moving closer” to NATO in military and technological fields.terms.

China is also at the center of NATO’s new “Strategic Concept 2030”, replacing Russia as the group’s biggest military competitor, reported Nikkei Asia.

In its last Strategic Concept published in 2010, China did not even find a mention. In order to counter China, NATO seems to favor cohesion and unity to strengthen the political strength of the alliance.

This point was underscored by Wess Mitchell, co-chair of the NATO 2030 Think Tank and former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, who said: “We must keep in mind that the ultimate goal is the cohesion of NATO. the alliance as a tool of deterrence and defense against Russia and possibly China. This is the number one priority.

The American-Turkish struggle

Relations between the two NATO members, the United States and Turkey, have been anything but harmonious in recent years.

With the alliance’s second-largest army after the United States and one of the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations, Turkey decided to acquire an advanced air defense missile system from the great rival of the group, Russia, in 2017.

In 2017, Turkey signed a $ 2.5 billion deal with Russia for the acquisition of the S-400 missile system. The mobile surface-to-air missile system is considered a serious threat to NATO as well as one of the most expensive weapon systems in the United States, the F-35 stealth fighter.

In 2019, an emphatic Turkey accepted delivery of the first of four missile systems, despite strong opposition from the United States and other NATO members.

The following week, Turkey was withdrawn as a financial and industrial partner from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

The White House said Turkey’s decision to acquire the S-400 systems “makes its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible.” The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence gathering platform that will be used to learn more about its advanced capabilities, ”CNBCreported.

Shortly after the agreement between Turkey and Russia, the Trump administration imposed the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), and finally in 2020, imposed sanctions on the country.

It wasreportedthat the sanctions imposed a ban on all U.S. export licenses and permits for Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, as well as visa restrictions for the organization’s president and officers.

While Turkey may have drawn the anger of the United States over the acquisition of S-400 systems, it looks like the Chinese threat may outweigh the matter for NATO.

Wess Mitchell of the NATO 2030 Think Tank asserted that although Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian missile system has created political tensions between Turkey and other members of the group, from a NATO perspective, “the question had to be treated with caution ”.

The China-Turkey Bonhomie

Chinese President Xi Jinping Seeks To Boost Beijing-Ankara Cooperation In Various Areas, Chinese State Media ReportedCGTN. During a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi noted opportunities to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Turkey’s Middle Corridor plan.

With its strategic location, straddling Europe and Asia, Turkey is an important part of the Middle corridor China’s ambitious Silk Road project, linking East Asia and Europe. The corridor crosses Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and then China.

Growing Chinese investments may soon find their way to a vital project in Turkey, the Istanbul Canal.

An important part of the intermediate corridor, the canal was first conceptualized in 2011. The $ 9 billion project has caught the attention of Chinese companies, reported Al-Monitor. The Istanbul Canal is an artificial alternative to the Bosphorus Strait, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara, the Aegean Sea and finally the Mediterranean Sea.

There are four applicants for the project, and all of them are from China.

However, Erdogan has been criticized in his country for his alleged silence on the issue of Uyghur Muslims in Chinese Xinjiang. It is believed that Erdogan does not want to ruffle the Chinese eager to invest in his country.

During his recent telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, the Turkish presidenthighlightedthat Uyghur Muslims should live in peace as equal citizens of China. He also stressed that Turkey respects China’s national sovereignty.

Turkey-China bonhomie could be another obstacle before NATO, which sought to counter China’s growing aggression.