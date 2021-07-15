Uzbekistan hosts two-day “Central and South Asian conference”





Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (NNA): Uzbekistan is set to host a two-day high-level meeting in the capital, Tashkent, on July 15-16 to discuss “challenges and opportunities in Uzbekistan”.

About 250 participants and 40 delegates from different countries will take part in the discussion, the conference is titled “The International Conference on Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities of Central and South Asia”.

“This conference is very important to us, the main objective of this conference is to deepen cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and South Asia on trade and energy issues and other forms of cooperation. We We have inaugural sessions, plenary sessions and many delegations will also be present at the conference, “Dilshod Saidjanov, first deputy director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the administrations, told ANI. of the President of Uzbekistan.

He also informed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and other senior leaders from Russia, Japan and the United States will also attend the conference.

“We have been facing difficulties to reach the sea for many years (I mean towards the ocean) and we are waiting for cooperation on trade routes and now we have to cross two countries to get the sea. That is why we let’s look for another face of transport, ”said Dilshod.

He also said that Uzbekistan has worked with many countries who have played different roles for them. “But we are closer to Afghanistan than to Pakistan, India and China by the ocean. We need the cooperation of the countries of South Asia.”

Uzbekistan also expressed concern over the war-torn situation in Afghanistan and hoped it would normalize quickly.

“To the best of my knowledge to understand Afghanistan, we had normal economic trade earlier, economic development is the only way to make Afghanistan stronger and probably more peaceful. Everyone wants better development in Afghanistan . We agree with other Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Asia, that we want normal trade in the region, “Saidjanov said.

The city of Tashkent is decorated with flags and lights before the Central and South Asia Summit. The main objective of the conference is to strengthen confidence, good neighborliness and friendly relations between the states of Central and South Asia.

Dilshod, while speaking to ANI, also informed that Uzbekistan had started transport from Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan and planned to enter Pakistan to reach Karachi and various parts of South Asian countries. . The reason for the economic cooperation between the countries of Central and South Asia is to secure this region for all.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also proposed an initiative to strengthen regional connectivity in the context of Tashkent’s new open foreign policy strategy. The idea aims to further deepen economic cooperation in Central Asia, with access to South Asia, which has historically been closely linked to the socio-cultural and civilizational dimensions of the country.

For better connectivity, Uzbekistan has established a railway line to Afghanistan and plans to extend the railway line to Pakistan and other countries as well.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also attended the meeting. Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat in an interview with ANI stressed the importance of the conference and India’s expectations of the high-level visit.

He said: “India has spoken to all countries for connectivity since 2000. Iran and Russia were working together along the northern transport corridor. Today, many countries are working together. India wants all possible connections to be maintained in these countries.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will also hold meetings with representatives of many countries on the sidelines of the summit, including Afghanistan, the European Union and Kazakhstan. (ANI)

