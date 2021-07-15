Mayor of London says masks are still mandatory on public transport





Face masks will continue to be mandatory on London subways and buses even after the government lifted the legal requirement to wear them on July 19, city mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday. Mr Khan’s announcement puts London’s rules at odds with those announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is pushing forward with a plan to lift nearly all Covid restrictions in England, even as infections coronaviruses are increasing and hospitalizations are starting to increase. Adding to the confusion of the posts, Mr Johnson urged people to continue wearing masks in crowded and confined places even though, under the relaxed rules he announced, it will no longer be a legal requirement. Mr Khan, who is part of the opposition Labor Party, said wearing a face mask would be a condition for using London’s sprawling public transport system, which includes tube, buses, trains surface and light rail networks. Passengers who refuse to put one on will be ordered to leave the system.

Wearing face covers helps reduce the spread of Covid and gives Londoners the confidence to travel, which is vital to our economic recovery, Mr Khan said on Twitter. My mask protects you, your mask protects me. Mr Khan said masks would also remain mandatory in taxis and ridesharing services. Mr Khan expressed his optimism in television interviews that people would play by the rules. Most metro and bus riders wear masks, but some public health officials fear behaviors will change quickly if they are no longer mandatory. Officials in other cities have expressed concern that the government’s easing rules may contribute to a further rise in infection rates. In Manchester, the city’s Labor mayor, Andy Burnham, is also considering a legal obligation to continue to wear masks on public transport. Mr Johnson argued that with vaccines widely deployed in the adult population, England must stick to plans to fully reopen its economy and move from legal restrictions to personal liability. Nonetheless, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid has acknowledged that infections could reach over 100,000 a day later in the summer. Britain reported 36,660 new cases on Tuesday, a 27% increase from the same day last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/14/world/europe/london-mask-mandate-public-transport.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos