Donald Trump called Angela Merkel “That B ****” and “Kraut”: book





Former President Donald Trump called German Chancellor Angela Merkel “that b ****” and described the Germans using the pejorative term “krauts,” according to a new book due out Tuesday.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker interviewed over 140 sources for their book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, excerpts from which have been seen by CNN.

Leonnig and Rucker describe an incident in which Trump spoke about Merkel, who has ruled Germany since 2005, and also mentioned his late father, Fred Trump, who had German ancestors.

Trump reportedly spoke to NATO and US-German relations advisers at a meeting in the Oval Office when he called the German Chancellor “That b **** Merkel.”

The authors write: “‘I know the damn krauts,’ the president added, using a derogatory term for German soldiers in WWI and WWII.

Trump then pointed to a framed photograph of his father, Fred Trump, displayed on the table behind the Resolute desk and said, ‘I was raised by the greatest kraut of all. “”

A spokesperson for the former president told the authors that Trump denied making the remarks. Newsweek has asked former President Trump’s office for further comment.

Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1885. The former president’s father, Fred Trump, was born in the Bronx in New York in 1905 and is said to have spoken English but not German .

Trump and Merkel had a constantly strained relationship. During the 2015 election campaign, Trump said the German Chancellor “should be ashamed” for allowing more than a million Syrian refugees to her country. When Merkel was later named Time Person of the Year, he tweeted that she was “ruining Germany”.

Merkel traveled to the United States on Wednesday for a farewell visit. She is due to step down later this year, with the next German general election scheduled for September 26. She had already left the head of her party, the CDU, in 2018.

Merkel is due to meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior officials on Thursday. Biden is the fourth U.S. president Merkel has dealt with during her tenure.

Leonnig and Rucker’s book also makes a number of other claims. They write that senior military officials, including General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared Trump would attempt a coup or other illegal measures after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. and they discussed a resignation plan rather than proceeding with orders they considered illegal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) and US President Donald Trump speak at a bilateral meeting in Biarritz, southwestern France, August 26, 2019, the third day of the annual G7 summit. A new book claims Trump called Merkel “that bitch.” NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

