Influx of tourists reported on Aegean coast before Eid-al-Adha

By Vafa Ismayilova President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that the country will celebrate Eid al-Adha for nine days has delighted people working in the tourism industry, Turkish daily Yeni Shafak reported on July 13. Expressing that the nine-day vacation will be the cornerstone of tourism, industry professionals pointed out that there is an influx of tourists from Istanbul to the Aegean Sea. They state that the occupancy rate at Aegean coastal facilities during holidays is over 90 percent. Turkish Hoteliers Federation vice-chairman and Aegean Tourism and Accommodation Association chairman Mehmet Shler said facilities closed during Ramadan would make up for losses during the holiday . High occupancy in hotels Ishler said the occupancy rate of facilities on the Aegean coast is over 90 percent during the holidays. “The period, especially between July 12 and 25, is very busy. It looks like the occupancy rate will reach 100% as the day approaches. We do not recommend our citizens to make an instant plan without making a reservation. Otherwise, they will face difficulties in finding a place, ”he said. Stream to the Aegean coast The businessman noted that the success of the Covid-19 vaccination process also has an impact on tourism. “There is an influx from Istanbul to the Aegean Sea. Due to the motorway connection, holiday centers in and around Izmir were also favored. We are observing that the density of the Aegean Sea is increasing as it offers vacation possibilities for all budgets, “he said. The lifeblood of tourism One of the Federation’s vice-presidents, Kusadasi Hoteliers and Investors Association chairman Tacettin Ozden, said the nine-day vacation will be the cornerstone of tourism. Emphasizing that the activity in the facilities is pleasant, Ozden said that this period has a very positive impact on tourism as it encourages people to take long vacations. “Citizens who save the first two days to sacrifice themselves will also find time for vacations. The hotels in our area are almost full. The nine-day vacation will certainly be a lifeline for tourism and give tourism professionals a breath of fresh air, ”he said. Tpipe fear of prices will look for thermal zones Denizli Hotel and Tourism Operators Association President Gazi Murat Shen also pointed out that different vacation preferences are put forward due to beach occupancy. He noted that the prominent ruins in Turkey, Pamukkale, will be the most visited site during the holidays. “The cost of accommodation at Denizli thermal facilities is almost a quarter of the price compared to coastal areas. They will be demanded. We expect occupancy rates in Pamukkale to increase next week,” Shen said. . – Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

