Conquered by Ram Mandir, Modi Magic, how Varanasi symbolizes BJP’s confidence in UP





BJP-backed candidates recently won 66 of Zila Panchayat’s 75 presidential elections held in Uttar Pradesh. Twenty-one of them were elected without opposition, including those from Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Varanasi, in fact, symbolizes BJP’s confidence in Uttar Pradesh, the gateway to India’s energy corridors. Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections is gaining momentum. UP is expected to go to the polls between February and March next year. Except in 2004, Varanasi has always been with the BJP since the party’s political rise in 1989. Varanasi constituency has registered a polling percentage of less than 50% in every election since 1991, but with Prime Minister Modi in the electoral melee, it has increased significantly to 58.35% in 2014 and 59% in 2019 and, more importantly, the gap between Narendra Modi and the candidate. -up expanded. Prime Minister Modi obtained 56.37 percent of the vote in 2014, the third-highest share of the vote for a winner in Varanasi, while Arvind Kejriwal, who was the first finalist, obtained 20.30 percent of the vote . In 2019, PM Modis’ vote share rose to 63.62%, the second highest in Varanasi historically, while the first runner-up’s vote share fell to 18.4%. A total of 66.82 percent of the vote in the 1977 elections to date is the highest share of the vote for any winner in the seat. The number of votes obtained by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 and 2014 was in fact the highest for a winning candidate in Lok Sabha’s history and Prime Minister Modis’ margin of victory in 2019, 45.22%, is the highest. second highest in the constituency after 1977. The win that year came with a margin of 49.4 percent. The result showed that the constituents of the constituency supported the development work of the prime ministers between 2014 and 2019. It was in fact a corroboration of public approval which was reflected fairly well in the legislative elections of 2017. , when the BJP won all five assembly seats under Varanasi Lok. Sabha constituency. The party won four seats and its ally Apna Dal won one seat. Overall, statewide, the BJP won 312 assembly seats with almost 40% of the vote, while it came in second with 54 seats out of the 403 members of the UP assembly. . Varanasi and BJP The BJP’s move to Varanasi began in 1984, with party candidate Om Prakash Singh finishing fourth, securing 12.7% of the vote. And it quickly became a winning trend in 1991 when Shreesh Chandra Dixit of the BJP won the seat, securing 41 percent of the vote, 9 percent more than runner-up Raj Kishore of the Communist Party of India (Marxist ). The general elections of 1996, 1998 and 1999 saw Varanasi elect BJP Shankar Prasad Jaiswal. He started with over 45% of the vote, slipped to 33% in the 1999 polls and lost the 2004 election to Congressman Rajesh Mishra, getting just 24% of the vote. Jaiswals declined the share of the vote after the election, said he could not hold the seat well and faced people’s anger in 2004. If Shankar Prasad Jaiswal was able to win three terms without doing anything meaningful to constituency, this only speaks to how secure a seat in Varanasi had become for the BJP. The nationalist rhetoric of the BJP and the Ram Temple movement have done wonders in Varanasi. Jaiswals’ loss in 2004 was more of a defeat for the BJP than a victory for Congress. Voters sent the party the message that they cannot always be taken for granted and were ready for a change if the BJP continued with the non-performers. But the 2009 results of Lok Sabha in the constituency showed that Rajesh Mishra did not live up to voters’ expectations. BJP had fielded veteran Murali Manohar Joshi from Varanasi but his victory was not entirely comfortable. Joshi’s narrow margin of victory (just over 17,000) over BSP Mukhtar Ansari showed that voters had not yet fully forgiven the party. Joshi took the win with a 30.5% share of the vote. The 2014 difference The BJP, then led by Narendra Modi, played a masterstroke in 2014. Prime Minister Modi moved his constituency to Varanasi to appeal to voters nationwide that he was acceptable across India. His election campaign was a good mix of development, nationalism and Ram Temple speeches that wowed voters not only in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the north of the country, but across India, the BJP becoming the first party to win a clear majority in the Lok Sabha election after the 1984 general election and repeated it with more numbers in the 2019 general election. Uttar Pradesh was, in fact, the main reason for the BJP’s spectacular performances in the 2014 and 2019 elections in Lok Sabha, when the party won 71 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP called the 2019 victory even better than that of 2014, as the party secured nearly 50% of the vote and found a giant killer in Smriti Irani who beat Rahul in the Amethi Lok Sabha election. And Varanasi, with Narendra Modi as political representative, was its symbolic representative. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/won-over-by-ram-mandir-modi-magic-how-varanasi-symbolises-bjps-confidence-in-up-3964355.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos