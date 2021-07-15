Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump’s last days in power a “Turd Reich”





Stephen Colbert called Donald Trump’s last days in power a “Turd Reich” on his Wednesday night show.

In his Late Show monologue, the host told viewers that there were a multitude of books published on the 2020 election and the end of the Trump administration.

“We are learning a lot of new details about the last days in power of the former president, the Turd Reich,” Colbert joked.

“And the details all come from a slew of new in-depth revealers, mud slings and goss tea sloshers,” he added.

These new titles include Michael Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win This Election and Michael Wolff’s Landslide.

A book on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, Nightmare Scenario by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, was published in June.

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s I Alone Can Fix It will be out in a week. Jonathan Karl’s Betrayal will be released in November.

Stephen Colbert attends a CBS event on May 16, 2018 in New York City. Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Highlighting the titles Betrayal and Nightmare Scenario, Colbert joked that it was “the way the former president describes having to read a book.”

He also explained that some of the names in the books were quotes from Trump, such as I Alone Can Fix It.

The host continued, “Those, of course, join the ranks of other big headlines, like ‘People flush the toilet 10 times, 15 times,'” The kidney has a very special place in it. heart “,” Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV: The Book “and, of course,” In Europe they live, they are forest towns. They are called forest towns, they maintain their forests, they manage their forests. I was with the ruler of a Great country – It’s a forest town. ‘”

Colbert went on to say that “the big bombshell in these books is an account of the infamous moment during the DC Black Lives Matter protest when the great strong president of law and order hid in an underground bunker.”

He added, mocking Rudy Giuliani: “The ex-president was so embarrassed when his little hiding-place adventure leaked that he allegedly said: ‘Whoever did this, he should be charged with treason,’ adding: “They should be realized. ‘

“Be careful, sir, if you start executing people for flight you will have to find a new lawyer.”

In The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon also used the new books to target the former president.

“Speaking of Trump, a new book has just been released that describes ‘anarchy and chaos’ in the final days of his administration,” he joked. “Yeah, the last few days have been ‘anarchy and chaos’, as opposed to the early days of Omarosa and Scaramucci who were a well-oiled machine, I guess.”

