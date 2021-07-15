Rival claims fate of Afghan border town





KABUL, July 15 (Reuters) – Conflicting reports emerged on Thursday about the fate of a major Afghan trading town on the border with Pakistan.

Taliban fighters on Wednesday captured the Spin Boldak-Chaman border post, the second most important border crossing point with Pakistan and a major source of income for the West-backed government in Kabul.

A senior Afghan government official said on Thursday that security forces had regained control of the city hours after their capture by the Taliban. But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected this and said his forces were still holding him.

“This is just propaganda and a baseless claim by the Kabul administration,” he told Reuters.

The Defense Ministry spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Clashes between the Taliban and government forces have escalated as US-led international forces withdraw and the Taliban have captured several districts and border posts in the north and west.

President Ashraf Ghani was due to meet with regional leaders in Uzbekistan on Thursday as deteriorating security raises fears of another Afghan refugee crisis and Pakistan says it will host a conference of senior Afghan leaders to find solutions . Read more

The government has given an indication of the extent of destruction in recent fighting, accusing the Taliban of destroying hundreds of government buildings in 29 of the country’s 34 provinces as the fighting escalated.

The Taliban deny the government’s accusations of mass destruction by their fighters.

A senior Afghan government official in Kabul, Nader Nadery, said security forces were working to push back Taliban fighters and regain control of 190 districts.

Pakistan, worried about an overflow of fighting, for its part closed the Spin Boldak-Chaman border, on the main commercial artery between the second Afghan city of Kandahar and Pakistani ports.

“IMPORTANT LEADERS”

As security deteriorates sharply, diplomatic efforts focus on pressuring rival Afghan parties to move towards a ceasefire in the talks they have intermittently held in Qatar.

Pakistan has been accused for years of supporting the Taliban in an attempt to block the influence of its former rival India in Afghanistan. But Pakistan has denied this and now says it wants to encourage negotiations to ensure a peaceful outcome.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that Pakistan was holding more talks.

“Important Afghan leaders, including Hamid Karzai, have been invited,” Chaudhry said, referring to the former Afghan president who remains an influential figure.

Chaudhry said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Karzai on Wednesday evening. He did not give details but told Reuters the Taliban leadership would not be present as Pakistan was holding separate talks with them.

Karzai and some senior Afghan political leaders are expected to visit Qatar this weekend for talks with members of the Taliban who have an office in the capital, Doha. Read more

Islamist militants ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until their ouster in 2001, a few weeks after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

They have since fought to expel foreign forces and overthrow the Western-backed government in Kabul.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul, written by Gibran Peshimam, Rupam Jain, editing by Robert Birsel

