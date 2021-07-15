China has criticized the war in Afghanistan. Now he’s worried about the withdrawal.

The Chinese government rarely misses an opportunity to accuse the United States of military adventurism and hegemony. In the case of Afghanistan, however, he changed his tone, warning that Washington now bears responsibility for the hasty end of its two-decade war there.

The United States, which created the Afghan issue in the first place, should act responsibly to ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a forum this month in Beijing. He shouldn’t just shift the burden onto others and withdraw from the country with the mess left unattended.

Although China has not called on President Biden to reverse the military withdrawal he ordered, statements from senior officials have made it clear that they will blame the United States for any insecurity that is spreading in the region.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, neither of the president’s close friends, expressed concerns about the pullout in a phone call on June 29. , citing the increasingly complicated and serious security situation, according to state news agency Xinhua.