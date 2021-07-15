Judge dismisses Lev Parnas’ argument that he was prosecuted for being prevented from going after Trump





Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, argued that he was arrested and charged in late 2019 to prevent him from cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s activities in Ukraine.Parnas and Igor Fruman have worked with Guiliani on his efforts to dig up dirt on then-Trump rival Joe Biden and push Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter.

“But Twitter users ‘theorizing and Parnas’ own speculations do not constitute evidence of an ill-motivated prosecution,” Judge Paul Oetken wrote, noting that Parnas initially did not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. “To accept Parnas ‘conspiracy theory, the government should have known that one day in the future, Parnas would change its mind and decide to cooperate with Congress’ request.”

The judge noted that the government had not objected to Parnas’ television appearances and media interviews. The judge also rejected Parnas’ request to request documents from the government to pursue the theory.

Parnas, Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin are set to stand trial in October for three alleged different ploys. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Each of the defendants filed motions to separate their trials from the others.

The judge granted only one of those claims and agreed to separate the charges against Parnas for allegedly defrauding investors in a company called Fraud Guarantee, where Parnas is the sole defendant.

The three men will all face trial together for alleged schemes that they used straw donors and foreign donors to campaign donations in the U.S. election.

“Neither the evidence presented nor the nature of the alleged schemes, which are relatively straightforward, support the conclusion that a joint trial would be substantially prejudicial,” the judge wrote.

The judge denied the defendants’ request for a hearing to discuss any material obtained in government search warrants executed on the electronics of Giuliani and lawyer Victoria Toensing in April.

The judge said any relevant material or communication involving the defendants is “probably already produced from Parnas and Fruman’s own devices.”

