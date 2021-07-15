Mutual trade relations need an epoch to raise the standard of living of nations (PM – Pakistan)





Posted on July 15, 2021 11:31 AM

Mutual trade relations need an epoch to raise the standard of living of nations (MP)

TACHKENT (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Thursday that mutual trade relations need time to raise the standard of living of the people.

Speaking to the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent on Thursday, he said he was confident that this bilateral relationship would develop further.

He said he was satisfied with the contracts signed by Pakistani business houses with their Uzbek counterparts. He hopes that his visit will further deepen these business relationships.

Referring to the historical, cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister stressed that the trans-Afghan railway project is of paramount importance for Pakistan and Uzbekistan in order to improve their trade relations. He noted that this connectivity project will link Uzbekistan to Pakistan’s seaports and open up new markets for it.

He said Pakistan wanted to see peace and a political settlement in Afghanistan to reap the benefits of connectivity. He also called for more frequent flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan traveled to Tashkent for a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

He was accompanied by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Interior Cheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Atif Khan.

Talks between the leaders of the two countries will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

Leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister’s visit is of particular importance, especially with regard to bilateral and regional trade, regional connectivity and defense cooperation.

During the visit, a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed in areas of mutual interest, including the transport of goods, cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries, commerce, education, culture and tourism.

At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister will participate in the International Conference on Regional Connectivity in Central and South Asia: Challenges and Opportunities.

