Boris Johnson’s ‘Brexit jet’ only flew once in five months





When the VIP Voyager Vespina plane was repainted as a national brand last summer, officials said it would be used to promote the UK to the world while carrying royals and ministers during the diplomatic and trade missions. But analysis of available flight tracking data suggests that the aircraft’s only role in promoting the UK since late January has been to participate in a flypast over Athens watched by Prince Charles for to mark the bicentenary of Greek independence. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy When UK Commerce Secretary Liz Truss landed in Washington earlier this week for trade talks with the United States, potentially the UK government’s biggest foreign deal since Brexit, she tweeted a photo of herself in front of another RAF aircraft painted in military gray. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:57.5%"/> The RAF Voyager used by the Prime Minister and the Royal Family on the runway at Cambridge Airport where it was repainted in the colors of the Union flag at a cost of nearly a million. Image: PA Voyager’s main use was to refuel RAF fighter jets patrolling the North Sea, where it flew sorties every few days and could be seen as late as yesterday 16,000 feet off the coast. from Lincolnshire on a five-hour flight. Earlier this month, it joined other RAF aircraft during a NATO exercise in Europe. Andy Netherwood, a former military transport pilot and defense commentator, said Voyager had rarely been used recently in its VIP role. He said: The 900,000 livery means it wouldn’t be usable on operations requiring an inconspicuous paint scheme. Its usefulness as a troop transporter is also reduced as its economy seats have been replaced with fewer business class seats in the two forward cabins. The UK government says the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically reduced the VIP role of planes. It was not possible to verify whether two flights in January, to Athens in Greece and Gander in Canada, were RAF operations. But a second jet, a chartered Airbus A321 sporting a Union Jack, has made frequent overseas visits this year, including trips by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to Singapore, Phnom Penh, Hanoi, Brunei, Jakarta and Tel Aviv. . The SNP criticized the cost of repainting RAF planes as a conservative red, white and blue vanity project and a waste of public money. SNP deputy head in Westminster Kirsten Oswald said: Boris Johnson has been happy to throw taxpayer money on new jets, yachts and unnecessary Union Jack paint jobs, while forcing austerity cuts on the rest of us. Deputy Liberal Democrat Leader Daisy Cooper said: “Boris Johnson’s ability to squander taxpayer dollars really knows no bounds.” She said: “Wasting money painting planes while refusing to feed starving children or properly pay hard-working nurses is just another reminder that this failing prime minister will always put propaganda on them. people.” The government says the repaint means the aircraft can better represent the UK to the world with a national branding similar to that of many other leading aircraft. A government spokesperson said: The VIP Voyager is used by the Prime Minister, senior ministers and members of the royal family for long-haul flights. During the global coronavirus pandemic, the number of such flights has been drastically reduced. Since its livery was updated, the VIP Voyager continues to perform its primary military function of in-flight refueling support training and operations.

