Greece, EU file complaint against Turkey for violation of refugee deal

Greece and the EU are taking legal action against Turkey’s violation of the refugee agreement, said Todd Carney, a Harvard graduate and international law scholar.

By Todd Carney *

On February 28, 2020, the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey will no longer prevent Syrian refugees from leaving Turkey to travel to Europe. This has of course created many problems for Europe, the most important being that it has increased the pressure on an existing humanitarian crisis, where refugees are mistreated due to Europe’s lack of resources to handle the influx. refugees.

However, this also raises a legal issue. The European Union and Turkey signed an agreement stating that Turkey would prevent refugees from entering the EU unless the EU explicitly allows refugees to enter.

Although Turkey has not formally withdrawn from the agreement, Turkey’s action in allowing refugees to cross to Europe is a clear violation of the agreement. There are a myriad of ways to try to hold Turkey to account. However, given that this is such an important international issue, it deserves to be considered. International Court of Justice (ICJ). This article assesses a potential ICJ case on this issue.

The refugee agreement between the EU and Turkey

On March 18, 2016, the EU signed an agreement with Turkey aimed at suppressing the influx of Syrian refugees arriving in the EU. The agreement stipulated that all irregular migrants coming from Turkey would be returned to Turkey. The deal also stipulated that the EU would give Turkey six billion euros to help refugees in the country and that EU membership talks for Turkey would resume.

The cooperation statement issued by the EU specifically states that Turkey will take all necessary measures to prevent the opening of new sea or land routes for illegal migration from Turkey to the EU, and will cooperate with neighboring states as well as ‘with the EU for this purpose.

Over the next few years, the EU and Turkey fought over whether the deal was being properly implemented. In 2018 Turkey accused the EU of not paying enough money. The EU replied that it had given Turkey three billion euros, while Turkey claimed that it had only received 1.85 billion euros.

The EU argued that this disparity in financial figures stems from the fact that the money was distributed through EU projects rather than directly to the Turkish government. There have even been disagreements over the number of refugees in Turkey. The UN said Turkey had 2,900,000 refugees, but Turkey said it had hosted 3,500,000 refugees.

Turkey’s frustration that the EU had failed to meet its refugee obligations led Turkey to let more migrants enter Greece, which created an influx of refugees into Greece. Refugees cannot go beyond Greece as they are not allowed to move freely in the EU without permission from the EU government.

As a result, some Greek islands function as a holding area. These islands are small and strapped for resources, so they create appalling living conditions for refugees and push the EU, especially Greece, to its limits in terms of resources and political will to care for refugees.

While the pre-2020 cases of Turkey leaving refugees in Greece arguably violate the agreement, Turkey’s official statement that in 2020 this will not prevent refugees from reaching Europe provides a clear evidence of a breach of the agreement.

In recent months, the refugee situation has become even more controversial. Greece has been accused of taking more steps to stem refugee migration, while Greece continues to be pushed to the brink in terms of capacity.

The jurisdiction of the ICJ and the EU Turkey agreement

In terms of jurisdiction, a state can accept unconditional jurisdiction, which means that it must report to the ICJ on any matter raised against it. Seventy-four states have accepted this jurisdiction, but Turkey is not one of them.

However, according to Article 36 (2) (a) of the ICJ Charter, when the question concerns the interpretation of a treaty, this is sufficient to compel a state to report to the ICJ. Since Turkey does not believe it is in violation of the agreement with the EU, the dispute would concern the interpretation of the treaty, which gives jurisdiction to the ICJ.

Although Turkey’s dispute concerns the EU as a whole, the EU cannot lodge a complaint as only countries can lodge a complaint with the ICJ. However, there are several cases where several countries have been both plaintiffs and defendants. As a result, all EU countries could file a complaint against Turkey. It would be fair because by concluding a treaty with the EU, Turkey concluded a treaty with all the members of the EU.

Case assessment

Under Article 49 (1), the countries that make up the EU would present their declarations of relevant facts, laws and remedies they seek. EU countries would likely argue that they had an agreement with Turkey, which stipulated that Turkey would take all necessary measures to prevent the opening of new sea or land routes for irregular migration from Turkey to Turkey. EU, and Turkey has deliberately failed to comply with this part of the obligation to prevent migrants from Turkey to the EU in the past.

Although Turkey reduced the number of migrants coming to the EU, thousands of refugees still reached Greece. Moreover, EU countries could argue that while Turkey cannot be found guilty of violating refugee allowances in the EU before 2020, Turkey became guilty of violating the agreement on February 29, 2020, when Erdogan proclaimed [w]what did we do yesterday We have opened the doors and that the number of migrants to the EU can reach around 25,000 to 30,000 today. We will not close the doors afterwards.

These statements clearly show that Turkey has violated the agreement not to offer new openings to refugees in the EU. Erdogan’s own administration has admitted letting 76,000 people leave the country for Greece. EU countries are reportedly seeking Turkey to block entry into Turkey and take all migrants who have entered Greece.

Under Article 49 (2), Turkey, as a respondent, has the right to deny or admit the facts, to provide other facts and to respond to requests from EU countries. Turkey is said to claim that the EU first violated the deal due to the Turkish government failing to receive much of the six billion euros pledged to its government. So Turkey would argue that the deal ended before Turkey started letting refugees into the EU.

Alternatively, Turkey could argue that even if the EU did not categorically violate the agreement, Turkey still found itself in a position where it had no choice but to let the migrants out because it could not. not all contain them due to the scarcity of resources.

However, the figures clearly show that the EU gave 3.5 billion of the six billion euros, only through aid dispersed among EU programs, instead of directly to Turkey. The agreement stipulated that the money would be distributed through the Refugee Facility, not the Turkish government. There is no evidence that the EU did not distribute the promised money in this way.

The parties could go back and forth if they have new facts and arguments to meet each other’s claims, but the ICJ will not allow endless rephrasing of the same arguments.

Finding a workable remedy between the EU and Turkey on refugees

Assuming the ICJ finds for EU countries, the question arises as to what remedy the ICJ would provide. The most plausible decision would be for there to be a ruling that Turkey broke the deal and order Turkey to take back the refugees and close the routes to the EU.

However, the ICJ could avoid a formal order from Turkey to do anything. In the present case, the Application of the Interim Agreement of September 13, 1995 (the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia v. Greece), concerning Greece then blocking FYROM, today North Macedonia, from join international organizations while FYROM had an agreement with Greece that said Greece would not do so, the ICJ concluded that the then FYROM claimed that Greece had violated the agreement, but refused to put implemented then FYROM, demanded redress to order Greece not to intervene in terms of then FYROM joining international organizations because the ICJ believed that Greece would never prevent FYROM to join international organizations.

Despite the decision, Greece continued to prevent FYROM from joining NATO. The ICJ probably refused to include an ordinance because it felt Greece would ignore its ordinance and did not want to delegitimize it. Given Turkey’s combative nature on international issues, the ICJ could deliver a similar verdict to ensure it is not delegitimized by a blatant defiance from Turkey.

Although the deal between the EU and Turkey has not been perfect, the failure of Turkey to respect it has made the situation worse and worsens the refugee crisis. Solving the problems between Turkey and the EU can bring stability to the crisis and allow a comprehensive solution to move forward.