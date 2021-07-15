Uddhav Thackeray to discuss vaccine shortage in Maharashtra with Prime Minister Modi

Shocked by a severe shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they both interact via video conference on July 16. Maharashtra’s Minister of Health Rajesh Tope will also attend the meeting.

The state health minister has acknowledged that there is an acute vaccine shortage and the inconsistency in delivery is shattering momentum for vaccine distribution in Maharashtra. He asserted that high-speed vaccination campaigns are essential for the state if the third wave is to be effectively thwarted.

Maharashtra was the worst affected state in the country during the pandemic. It has a high death rate, but the state faces vaccine shortages. Even in absolute numbers, Maharashtra has high numbers. We are not receiving adequate vaccines and this is our real demand from the central government, ”said Rajesh Tope.

“If we get the right amount of vaccine and that’s too consistent, then we can control the crowd that is gathering for the vaccination and offer them a solution. We even passed a resolution in the Assembly that says we need 3 million vaccines per month. Today we have educated and sensitized people in rural and urban areas. Thus, people come in large numbers to be vaccinated, ”added the Minister of Health.

Maharashtra performed 3.5-4 lakh vaccinations in one day in a staggered fashion. Officials said the state has the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakhs per day, which can reach up to 15 lakhs per day.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will ask the central government for a vaccine preference, believing that the campaign has gathered pace in Maharashtra and that momentum has been created among the population.

Current scenario in Maharashtra

All districts in Maharashtra are currently placed at “level 3” and therefore restrictions are in place. 10 districts in the state account for 92 percent of positive cases. The remaining 25 districts represent the remaining 8% of active cases.

This state still registers 8 to 10,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, which remains a source of concern. The testing capacity, according to state officials, has remained constant throughout, and Maharashtra routinely performs 1.5 lakh per day testing.

Will lockdown be relaxed in Maharashtra

In the tally per million cases, Maharashtra is in 10th position. Encouragingly, Kerala and the northeastern states are ahead of Maharashtra in this category.

The state government and experts have said the daily tally must drop for Maharashtra before any decision on easing the lockdown is made by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Will the vaccinated traders be relieved?

The Maharashtra government currently believes that easing at the district level would be better than giving individual relief. The state believes that while there are demands to allow fully vaccinated store owners to open stores beyond 4 p.m., it is difficult to maintain individual controls, hence the status quo will be maintained for the moment.

Relaxation in local trains for the vaccinated

Even if Mumbai moves to “level 2” from “level 3” in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 restrictions settings, BMC’s report will be considered before any easing is introduced in the city.

The Covid19 state task force will consider flexibilities for citizens on local trains. The working group will then give suggestions to the Chief Minister and a final call for local trains will be taken.

Officials add that before allowing further easing, Maharashtra will consider advice from ICMR experts, virologists and other officials before making the final appeal.

