UP Justice Minister congratulates Prime Minister for expanding centrally sponsored program for judicial infrastructure development

UP Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting a five-year extension to the centrally sponsored program (CSS) for the development of judicial infrastructure.

Commending Mr. Modi for his efforts to strengthen and improve the judicial process, Mr. Pathak said: “With this effort by the Prime Minister, justice will be accessible to the person at the bottom rung.”

The Minister of Law further stated that with the expansion of this program, citizens of large states like Uttar Pradesh will enjoy special benefits. “The Prime Minister has always strived to make the justice process easy and accessible, which has started to yield good results,” he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the CSS for the development of infrastructure for the judiciary for a further period of five years, from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

The Center’s share of the total cost of Rs 9,000 crore on the program will be Rs 5,357 crore, including Rs 50 crore for the implementation of the program in mission mode via the Gram Nyayalaya program and a national mission for justice and justice. legal reform.

The program will contribute to the construction of 3,800 courtrooms and 4,000 residential units (new and ongoing projects) for judicial officers of district and subordinate courts, 1,450 lawyer rooms, 1,450 toilet complexes and 3,800 digital computer rooms.

The Cabinet also approved the decision to support Gram Nyayalayas by certifying recurring and non-recurring grants for a period of five years with a total expenditure of Rs 50 crore. However, funds will only be released to states once the notified Gram Nyayalayas have started to operate and the Nyayadikaris have been appointed and reported on the Justice Ministry’s Gram Nyayalaya portal.

After one year, it will be assessed whether the Gram Nyayalaya Yojana has successfully achieved its goal of providing rapid and affordable justice to marginalized people in rural areas.

The CSS for the development of infrastructures for justice has been operating since 1993-94. The provision of an adequate judicial infrastructure is extremely important to reduce the waiting and backlog of cases before the courts.

While the primary responsibility for infrastructure development for the subordinate judiciary rests with state governments, the central government, through this CSS, provides resources to state governments for the construction of court buildings and residential quarters for judicial officers. in all the states and territories of the Union.

In over 20 years from the inception of the program until 2014, the central government provided only Rs 3,444 crore to state governments / UTs. In contrast, the current government has so far sanctioned Rs 5,200 crore over the past seven years, which is around 60% of the total sanctions imposed so far in this sector.

This will contribute to the development of the judicial infrastructure, as many courts are still operating in rented premises with insufficient space and some of them are in a dilapidated state due to the lack of basic facilities. The lack of residential facilities for all judicial officers also affects their functioning and performance.

This will prove useful in improving the functioning and performance of the judicial system in the country and will be a further step towards building better courts for a new India.

The government has been sensitive to the need to provide a well-equipped judicial infrastructure to the subordinate judiciary to facilitate the administration of justice, so that access to justice is easy for all and that they obtain justice in a timely manner. The provision of an adequate judicial infrastructure is extremely important to reduce the waiting and backlog of cases before the courts.