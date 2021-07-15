Archbishop Eamon Martin criticizes Boris Johnson for amnesty for Troubles







BORIS Johnson is “naive” to suggest that a proposal to ban all unrest-related prosecutions would “draw a line” under the conflict, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland said.

In a strong statement, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the plans “will be seen by many victims as a betrayal of the trust that denies them and their loved ones justice.”

The UK government’s proposals, announced yesterday, also involve halting inquiries related to the unrest and the possibility of appeals to civil courts.

The families of those killed by the paramilitaries and the British military during the conflict have said the plans will ensure that the killers of their loved ones are safe from prosecution.

Archbishop Martin asked for prayers for the victims “suffering from all sides in the conflict, and for truth and justice to prevail in the interest of the common good.”

“It is disturbing that the victims and survivors, those who have paid the highest price for the fragile peace we all enjoy today, feel once again marginalized and neglected,” he said.

The church leader questioned the prime minister’s claim that the amnesty plan will get the north out of the conflict.

“I was particularly disappointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s naive comments in the House of Commons suggesting that his legacy proposals would allow Northern Ireland to ‘draw a line under unrest’,” he said. he declares.

Archbishop Martin has said addressing the legacy of unrest is not a “quick fix”.

“No ‘line can be drawn’ to ease the deep pain still in the aftermath of years of violence, death and life-changing injuries,” he said.

“The 2014 Stormont House Accord, signed in goodwill by all parties, aimed to address our legacy in a collaborative and honest manner that fully respected the contribution of victims to achieving consensus.

“It is therefore deeply disheartening to see the key signatories renounce this shared commitment.”

Archbishop Martin said the move was expected.

He referred to a statement from April last year in which northern bishops of the Catholic Church criticized the British government’s approach to the legacy of unrest.

In the declaration, the bishops supported appropriate criminal, legal and civic justice for all victims.

They said victims should be given priority in any legacy process.

And they added that introducing a statute of limitations for unrest-related crimes would not provide justice or contribute to long-term peace.

Archbishop Martin asked who would benefit from a planned amnesty.

“As the UK government now faces criticism from all quarters for its unilateral move, the announcement raises the age-old question: ‘Cui Bono? (“Who benefits?”), ”He said.

Government ministers have previously criticized the prosecution of former British soldiers who served in the north.

The amnesty will end all prosecutions against former soldiers and stop any future police investigations, including deaths perpetrated by paramilitaries.

The Archbishop of Armagh of the Church of Ireland, Reverend John McDowell, said the plans will have created more grief, frustration and anger for victims of the unrest.

“The degree of suffering endured by the victims over the years is not something to be moved away from. It must be recognized in all the variety of its expressions and dealt with in the long term,” he said. he declares.

“To believe that any reconciliation process can be advanced by a measure that betrays the confidence of the victims and most ordinary citizens, indicates a deep ignorance of human nature and human suffering, as well as of the particular conditions of the society in question. North Ireland. “

Read more: SDLP bidding to recall Stormont on the Troubles amnesty line