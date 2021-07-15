Non-aligned bloc congratulates Imran for supporting Palestinian and Kashmir causes





NEW YORK: A ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement hailed the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in his support for the Palestinian dispute.

Founded in 1961, NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest group of states in the world.

The prime minister’s name was mentioned in a statement along with those of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing their strong support for the struggle of the Palestinians. for their inalienable rights.

The declaration was unanimously adopted by the conference – held on July 13-14 and hosted by Azerbaijan, the current president of the 120-member bloc. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Beyukaga oglu Azimov chaired the conference.

The declaration also incorporated Pakistan’s position on the right to self-determination, addressing the root causes of terrorism, and measures to address new and emerging threats posed by attacks motivated by xenophobia, racism and others. forms of intolerance and discrimination.

In his video statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the bloc’s important role in promoting peace and development and presented concrete proposals to address current global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

He also reiterated his deep concern at the continued denial of their right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India as well as to Palestine, guaranteed by several UN Security Council resolutions. .

He called on the international community and the member states of the bloc to work for a just, peaceful and speedy settlement of these conflicts in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the peoples of the two regions.

Reports citing sources said India had campaigned extensively for the removal of the paragraph praising the role of Prime Minister Imran as well as the Saudi, Turkish, Iranian and South African leaders, but failed due to the strong feeling prevailing in their favor. .

The Indian lobby argued that a “selective list of individual leaders” was against the principles of the bloc.

After the president rejected New Delhi’s arguments, India disassociated itself from this statement and subsequently found itself isolated when delegates adopted it.

