Artist Fahri Azmi reports suspected fraud using Jokowi’s name





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Artist Fahri Azmi reports suspected casefraud by someone with the initials AH who took the name of the President Joko Widodoat Polda Metro Jaya. Fahri said he was just one of many victims of the AH scam he encountered during an event last June. “He claimed to be the special envoy of President Joko Widodo, he also admitted that he had been appointed Minister of Health to replace Minister Terawan (at the time), he also claimed to be a member of the United Nations” , Fahri said in a statement. written statement distributed by his lawyer, Thursday (15/15). To reinforce his confession, AH even sent proof of his appointment as special envoy signed by Jokowi. Not only that, AH also provided written proof of transfer on behalf of Joko Widodo. Fahri explained that this fraudulent action began when AH admitted that his account had been frozen by the KPK. AH also said he was having trouble with the police. Regarding the issue, AH said he needed to transfer 450 million Rp. However, AH argued that the transfer limit on his account was only 250 million IDR per day. “From there, AH first asked for help from the victims to be bailed out as the transfer limit ran out, after being transferred AH disappeared and was difficult to contact,” he said. declared Fahri. Fahri then consulted his lawyer and eventually reported the case to Polda Metro Jaya. This report was received under number STTLP / B / 3472 / VII / 2021 / SPKT POLDA METRO JKT. July 14, 2021. “I reported the alleged crime of fraud and embezzlement so that the person concerned would be treated lawfully immediately,” Fahri said. (dis / psp)



