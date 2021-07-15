Mamata Banerjee to travel to Delhi during parliamentary session and said she “will meet Prime Minister Modi if appointment is given”





Calcutta: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she will travel to Delhi during the parliament session and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if given an appointment. “Now that the COVID situation has improved, I will travel to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet with leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if an appointment is given, ”said Mamata Banerjee.Also Read – Bihar Sculptor Makes Statues of Prime Minister Modi For Use As Money Storage Bank | See the pictures During a press briefing, Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of giving Bengal a bad name. The Chief Minister said: “Prime Minister Modi knows very well that there is no rule of law in the UP. How many commissions are sent? So many incidents, from Hathras to Unnao, have taken place. Even journalists are not spared. They give Bengal a bad reputation. The maximum violence was before the poll. Also Read – West Bengal Extends Lockdown Until July 30, Kolkata Metro To Operate 5 Days A Week With 50% Capacity | View the full list of guidelines here On the NHRC report, where the panel said the situation in the state is a manifestation of ‘leader’s law’ instead of ‘rule of law’, Mamata Banerjee said: ‘Instead of submitting a (NHRC) report to court, they scared him away. They have to respect the court. If it is not a political vendetta, how can they disclose the report? They slander the people of Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal on the NHRC report on alleged violence after the poll. ” Also Read – Messi Biri: Lionel Messi’s Photo on Beedi Package Goes Viral, Users Call Him ‘His First Indian Support’ | View memes The observations were part of a report submitted by the panel to the Calcutta High Court on July 13. In its report, the NHRC panel recommended an investigation by the CBI into “serious crimes such as murder and rape” that allegedly took place during the post-violence period in the polls and said the trial should be kept out of state. Speaking about the state’s immunization status, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “We need 14 crore doses of vaccine, but we are not getting vaccines adequately. We only received 2.12 crore of vaccine. We bought 18 lakh vaccines ourselves. Some states get more vaccines, others don’t get any at all. “ “In UP today, Prime Minister Modi said that most of the vaccines are given in this state. If you do not donate money and vaccines to Bengal, it is an injustice. He slanders Bengal by abusing central agencies and leading a political vendetta. He is unable to accept his loss, ”she added.

