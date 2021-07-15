The Mastercards India slip is not too badly timed





A Mastercard logo can be seen on a credit card in this August 30, 2017 illustration. REUTERS / Thomas White / Illustration / File Photo

MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) – India is wielding a stick to force financial firms to align. The central bank has banned Mastercard to accept new customers after failing to comply with rules requiring foreign card networks to store Indian data only in India read more. This is reminiscent of a December freeze on new HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) $ 110 billion credit card accounts after repeated technology failures. It’s a blow to bank and Mastercard revenues: Holders of India’s 62.4 million credit cards spent more at outlets in May than debit card users, though there are more than 14 times more of the latter in circulation. . Still, the Mastercard problems are likely fixable and will only block the issuance of new credit cards by Indian banks for a few months. And the pain won’t be as intense as it was before the pandemic: New counts were up about 23% year-over-year in January 2020, but they fell to just 9% in May. Now is not the worst time for Mastercard to slip. (By Una Galani) On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews Capital Calls – More Concise Information About Global Finance: Bargaining Like Beckham Produces A Solid Strike Read More EU lights slow-burning fire under carbon prices read more Bank of America makes little hay as the sun shines Read more Guy Hands tries late entry to homebuilders’ party Read More Post-pay bulls late get competition point read more Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial information on agenda making. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

