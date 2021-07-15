PM Narendra Modi congratulates UP government for dealing with second wave of coronavirus

Modi

Prime Minister NarendraOn Thursday, praised the government of Uttar Pradesh for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented”.

The prime minister, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency in the morning, also praised the government led by Yogi Adiyanath for working with a development-oriented approach rather than one based on corruption and nepotism and establishing the rule of law in the state.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore on IIT-BHU land.

He later inaugurated the Rudrakash International Convention and Cooperation Center, built with the help of Japan.

Describing the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 as “laudable,” the prime minister said the population of Uttar Pradesh numbered more than a dozen large countries, but the way “he controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented “.

Previously, even minor problems took on monstrous proportions due to the shortage of healthcare facilities and lack of willpower, he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said, experienced a time when there were problems combating diseases such as encephalitis.

“And this (Covid) is the biggest problem the world has faced in 100 years. It’s the biggest pandemic, and therefore Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to fight the crown are laudable.”

Modi, who is on a day-long visit to the city, said the past few months have been very difficult for humanity.

“But Kashi with UP faces such a big problem with all his might. Even in difficult times, Kashi has shown that he doesn’t stop and doesn’t tire. ”

The state government also praised the law and order situation.

“There is now a rule of law in the UP. Mafiaraj and terrorism, which were once uncontrollable, are now controlled by law. Criminals who dare to look at their sisters and daughters know they will not be spared, ”Modi said.

Another important thing, the government today is not ruled by corruption and nepotism (“bhrashtarchar aur bhai bhatijawaad”) but by development (“vikasvaad”). Therefore, in UP, the benefits of the programs reach people and new investments and job opportunities increase, ”he added.

Pointing out that Kashi is emerging as a major medical center for “Purvanchal” (eastern region), he said the medical treatments that people had to go to earlier in Delhi and Mumbai are now available here.

Speaking about the development work in Kashi over the past seven years, he said he is moving forward on the development path while maintaining his original identity.

Commenting on the convention center, the prime minister said that although Kashi has world-famous literati and artists, he does not have world-class facilities to showcase their talent and the center will now provide them with a modern stage. .

He also referred to the help given to the “naviks” (boatmen), saying their diesel boats were being converted into environmentally friendly CNG boats.

“In this region, projects worth Rs 8,000 crore are underway,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that UP is also emerging as a top investment destination in the country.

The main reason for this is the emphasis the Yogi government has placed on infrastructure, he said. “Improvement in this area not only makes life here easier, but also helps in doing business,” he said, referring to ongoing highway projects.

Mentioning the recent decision of the Union government to create a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore for the improvement of agricultural infrastructure, he said that this would prove to be a step towards modernizing and equipping the mandi system.

“Improving the public procurement system and providing many more opportunities for farmers is a government priority and the record purchase of wheat and rice this year is the result,” he said.



Citing development work in the state, Modi said it was difficult to mention them all and praised CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership and dedication for it.

“It’s not like there was a lack of funds or a program before 2017, but obstacles were created at Lucknow in Delhi’s efforts after 2014. Today, Yogiji himself works hard and personally reviews all development plans, ”he added.



The Prime Minister has inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Competence and Technical Support Center of the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission .

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, the Chief Minister and several ministers of state were also present on the occasion.