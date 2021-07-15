Boris Johnson calls for more decentralization in England





Boris Johnson called for more decentralization across England, as a way to “level” the whole of the UK. In a speech in Coventry, the Prime Minister called on towns and villages to take the first step. He said they should come to Downing Street with their “vision of how you’ll take it to the next level.” The Tory leader said that while this could mean more mayors for English towns, it could also mean more power over the economy and transport devolved to local authorities. England was, he said, one of the most centralized countries in Europe, with parts of the country neglected as London prospered. “If the big cities are starting to catch up, it’s the rest of the country, these historic and famous cities, or our counties, where local leaders must now have the tools to make things happen for their communities,” said Johnson said. “We need to rewrite the rulebook. “ He also said the upgrade program would not make the “rich parts” of the UK poorer. “We don’t want to behead the big poppies. We don’t think you can make the poor areas of the country richer by impoverishing the richer areas,” he said. Johnson added that this upgrade should not be viewed as “a jam spread operation.” “It’s not stealing Peter to pay Paul. It is not zero sum. It’s a win-win, ”he insisted. Angela Rayner, deputy head of Labor, said there was little in the Prime Minister’s plan: “Boris Johnson oversaw the worst death toll in Europe and the biggest blow to any major economy. “Two years as Prime Minister and all we have is this empty envelope of speech that shows he has no plan for the future of our country other than to train people and cities against each other. “ She added: “He has no promise of youth employment and he has no stimulus package for our children.” The SNP said Johnson was guilty of empty rhetoric. Party leader in Westminster Ian Blackford said: “You cannot increase by impoverishing millions of people – but that is exactly what will happen in the wake of the Conservatives’ plans to impose a wage freeze on the government. public sector and cut universal credit by £ 1,040 for six million families. He added: “The UK has experienced the worst levels of poverty and inequality of any country in North West Europe under all Conservative and Labor governments over the past twenty years. Only independence can protect Scotland from Westminster and empower Scotland for a just society. “

