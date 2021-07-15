Turkish artist’s witch hunt deepens | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW

Five years after parts of the military staged a coup against the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the state is still cracking down on potential opposition.

Many politicians, writers, academics and artists have lost their jobs, been imprisoned or have fled into exile. Those who continue to express critical views on the status quo are regularly targeted by the Turkish state.

Levent Uzumcu is one of them. One of Turkey’s best-known actors has long been a thorn in the side of the government. In 2013, he was at the forefront of protests against a construction project in Istanbul’s Gezi Park that sparked nationwide protests for more freedom and democratic rights. As a result, Uzumcu lost his job at Istanbul State Theater after almost ten years.

Popular actor Levent Uzumcu seen as a thorn in the side of the Turkish government

Rising censorship and polarization

But he did not shut up, even after the 2016 coup attempt where anyone who voiced any criticism of the regime was declared a traitor.

“After the coup attempt, more and more people were gradually declared to be witches, as in Arthur Miller’s play The crucible“Uzumcu said.” The actors were not hired, the artists were prevented from doing their jobs. “Censorship was particularly severe in Anatolia, where Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) has the most support.

The polarization that has swept through society and the arts scene since then was already apparent on the night of the coup: at that time, President Erdogan called on the civilian population to oppose the armed military who wanted to overthrow the government.

Immediately, several well-known singers and actors tweeted that they would answer his call and take to the streets to protect democracy. Fingers were quickly pointed at performers who did not comment on the coup, while only a few dared to publicly express their criticism of the government’s response, such as venerable Turkish theater master Genco Erkal.

“I thought Taksim Square was not a gathering place,” he said of the fact that Erdogan’s critics were often kicked out of the square in the heart of the city, but his supporters enthusiasts were now free to gather there. “Where are your water cannons, your tear gas canisters?” “

Police cracked down on protesters during Gezi Park protests in 2013

Artists react on social networks

In the tense atmosphere of recent years, the COVID pandemic has also served to consolidate government efforts to neutralize the cultural sector, Uzumcu said.

“They said there was a pandemic, and all of a sudden the theaters, cinemas, exhibitions and film sets were closed,” he explained.

However, many did not believe the shutdown was only a way to contain the pandemic. At the end of June, President Erdogan said curfews would be lifted from July 1, but the nighttime ban on music after midnight would remain in place.

The reactions on social media have been swift and furious. Under the hashtag #KusuraBakyoruz, or #WirNehmenEsbel (We Resent It), thousands of people expressed their anger, including many artists and politicians.

Situation aggravated by the pandemic

The crackdown on people working in the cultural field in Turkey has been exacerbated by the pandemic, according to independent researcher and curator Eda Yigit.

“For the cultural scene, the pandemic means a profound rupture and heavy losses,” she said. “Many artists have slipped into a life below the poverty line; they are heavily in debt and depend on financial assistance from their families and partners. Some even committed suicide out of desperation.

Many have not even tried to ask for the minimum available state aid because they see it as a charitable donation.

Curator Eda Yigit sees many people working in the cultural sector on the brink of poverty

“The fact that these people in the arts are treated without any value, that they have so little security and that no solution is found to this problem means that they are being denied their basic rights as citizens. Yigit said.

The country “needs art”

Artists with little or no state aid have initiated solidarity campaigns through which they help each other financially and more generally through support networks.

“If a country wants to become more beautiful and develop, it needs art,” said actor Levent Uzumcu, who gets annoyed when his colleagues hesitate to take a public stand. Yet he remains optimistic about the future of his country, which he says is on the verge of one day making big strides towards democracy and the rule of law.

Journalist and writer Barbaros Altug is less optimistic, however. Also active in Gezi’s protests when they were brutally suppressed by police, he later moved to Berlin and wrote his first novel. But he was drawn to Turkey.

Barbaros Altug’s short story “We’re fine here” talks about Turkish exiles in Berlin

But then the AKP used the 2016 coup attempt as a tool of repression against intellectuals and opposition figures. The writer has definitely turned his back on his country. Since then, he has lived in Paris.

Exile is the theme of most of his writings. “This coup d’etat was essentially a coup against us, that is to say all those who claim freedom and equality,” he said. “Some were thrown in jail, others fled to all parts of the Earth, still others could not leave the country even if they wanted to.”

A community in exile

Since exile, he has closely followed the situation in his native country. “There are artists who resist strongly, despite everything. Turkey has a power of resistance which astonishes everyone and especially the fascist politicians. And it is the strongest among artists and intellectuals,” he said. declared.

Altug explains that people in exile have established their own community from Zagreb to Berlin to Toronto.

“The homeland to which we belong is a land that belongs to the past.” The writer does not believe that in his lifetime it will become the place he wants it to be.

But the millions of people in Turkey, and especially the younger generations, must not give up hope, he says. The struggle for democracy and artistic freedom is always worth fighting.

This article was adapted from German by Louisa Schaefer.