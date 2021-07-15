Pakistan and other neighbors concerned about situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran says in Tashkent – world





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, were concerned about the deteriorating political situation in the war-torn country, where the Taliban is continuing a large-scale offensive.

At a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, the prime minister announced that countries like Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkey “will try to facilitate a peace process. in Afghanistan ”.

“We are both concerned as neighbors of Afghanistan about the suffering of the Afghan people over the past 40 years,” he said, referring to the Uzbek leader.

“And as neighbors, we think that they are our brothers, that there should be peace there, that there should be a peaceful political settlement. So we discussed this in detail and we have also decided that neighbors Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Pakistan and even Turkey will try to help facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan. “

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran said he hoped the foreign ministers of the above countries would meet first and “then we will go on and try to have a summit so that we can stop what looks like to a civil war “in Afghanistan.

His remarks came as the Taliban swept across much of northern Afghanistan as US-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal, and the Afghan government now has little more than a constellation of provincial capitals. which must be largely resupplied by air.

Commercial links

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran called for strengthening trade relations with Uzbekistan where he arrived for a two-day official visit.

Addressing the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, the prime minister highlighted the relations between the two countries, saying they date back “centuries”.

“It is personally a great pleasure for me to visit Uzbekistan, a country to which we are linked culturally, historically and spiritually,” he said.

He assured the business community that this relationship was just starting to develop, expressing his appreciation for the gracious welcome extended to him upon his arrival.

“I have complaints from different business houses on my cell phone, asking why they weren’t invited to this trip,” he said, adding that there was a lot of “enthusiasm” in Pakistan on this.

“Our business and trade relations will depend on how quickly we can connect with each other. The trans-Afghan railway project is the most important project for Uzbekistan and Pakistan,” he said. he declares.

“For Pakistan, it connects us to Central Asia, to Uzbekistan which is the largest of the republics in Central Asia and beyond.”

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister said Pakistan wanted a political settlement in the neighboring country for “mutually beneficial” connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. “For the business world, it will increase the standard of living in both countries,” he said.

He said he was a student in England when the European Union was formed and noted that the standard of living has increased in all the countries that have become part of the bloc.

“Their trade has increased with their neighbors and the standard of living has increased. This is why this trip is important to us, because of the connections that our business community will establish with your business community.

He said he had been informed that many Pakistani business houses had already signed important contracts the day before, especially in the textile sector. “We all hope that the ties between the two countries will deepen between now and our return,” he said.

He said the government was working to ensure frequent flights between countries.

PM Imran arrives in Tashkent

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Tashkent accompanied by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Adviser to national security Moeed Yusuf.

According to Radio Pakistan, talks between the leaders of the two countries will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

Leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

During the visit, a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed in areas of mutual interest, including the transport of goods, cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries, commerce, education, culture and tourism, according to the report.

At the invitation of the Uzbek President, the Prime Minister will participate in the International Conference on Regional Connectivity in Central and South Asia: Challenges and Opportunities.

