PM Modi thanks Japanese Suga for taking a personal interest in “Rudraksh” center in Varanasi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted many projects in which Japan has participated, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project and the recently inaugurated Zen Garden in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Thursday for financial support for the construction of the Varanasi “Rudraksh” International Congress and Cooperation Center. During his speech at VICC, Prime Minister Modi said that Suga, who was the Japanese government’s chief cabinet secretary when the project began, has been personally involved in the project on an ongoing basis.
All Indians are grateful to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for taking a personal interest in the project, the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also thanked former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who visited Kashi in 2015 when the idea of Rudraksh was discussed between the two leaders. Speaking at the inauguration event, the Prime Minister recounted many projects in which Japan has participated, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project and the recently inaugurated Zen Garden in Ahmedabad.
I am happy that a sweet new chapter in friendship is being written today, he added.
Praising the culture of Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi said that various art forms have developed on the Ganges of the Ganges and serious mankind-related deliberations have taken place. He pointed out that many development projects have been launched in Kashi in recent years, which would have been incomplete without the “Rudraksh” center.
Now that Kashi has worn this Rudraksh (a prayer bead), Kashi’s development will shine more and Kashi’s beauty will increase more, he said.
Prime Minister Modi is in Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. The various projects and public works include a 100-bed model maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences at the Hindu University of Banaras (BHU), a multi-level parking lot at Godauliya, ships Ro-Ro for tourism development on the Ganga River and a three-lane bridge over the Varanasi Ghazipur highway.
