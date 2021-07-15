Disappointed with MA, OC Kaligis writes to Jokowi through Ali Mochtar Ngabalin

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – For the umpteenth time, OC Kaligis has written to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about the unfair treatment he claims has been inflicted by the judicial authorities.

In his letter written from Bandung Sukamiskin prison, this senior lawyer said he wrote to the Supreme Court (MA) 16 times but they were completely ignored.

The man who was born in Makassar hopes that President Jokowi can respond to his letter this time by address and through the Main Staff of the Office of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin.

“Why should it be through Mr. Ngabalin?” I read in the media that when the BEM movement made the news, Mr. Ngabalin’s suggestion was that if you wanted to make a positive contribution to Mr. President, Mr. Ngabalin had the ability to organize a meeting. between representatives of BEM and the President “, indicated OC Kaligis in its letter on Thursday (15/7/2021).

“My hopes as a citizen are not so far away. I have enough letters to get the president’s attention. Why am I expecting this? Because I wrote to the Supreme Court 16 times, both to the President of the Supreme Court and to the Vice President of the Supreme Judicial Court, it seems that the letter of demand for justice for myself has been completely ignored by the Supreme Court ”, continued the author of the book ‘KPK Bukan Malaikat’.

Read also : KPK Council Says Alleged Violation of Indriyanto Seno Adji’s Code of Ethics Not Sufficient Evidence

He also said that 6 years ago, on July 14, 2015, he was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) at the Borobudur Hotel in Jakarta.

Arrested without summons, without BAP, without proof of bribes or THR money.

“The OTT took place in Medan TUN court, the THR money was confiscated from lawyer Gerry. If this legal fact has been treated in the same manner as the Secretary General of the Constitutional Court, Mr M. Gaffar Jandjri accepted a pot of wine Nazaruddin of 120,000 Singapore dollars, and after a few days, he made the bribe because his wife is crying for the money to be returned, and then because the gratuity is not a bribe, “he said.

“According to Professor Mahfud MD, there is no reason to trap Gerry’s clerk and attorney, as the THR money is not a bribe. Moreover, it was given afterwards. the defeat of my case. The bribe was given so as not to win the case, “he added.

He also revealed the reasons he pleaded through the president for justice against him, which he has fought for so far.

“In the first decision PK Page 317 points 2 and 3, on the basis of facts, it is very clear and obvious that the role of Moh. Yagari Guntur is much more important and significant in terms of corruption (bribery) to me that has absolutely nothing to do with. There has been a glaring disparity in punishment between me and Gerry. Why am I being treated like this? This is what I asked and struggled up to now, to the point where humanitarian remittances are being ignored, ”OC Kaligis said.

He hopes his letter through Ali Mochtar Ngabalin can get the attention of President Jokowi so that he can get justice.

Everyone who has OTT on July 9, 2015, especially lawyer Gerry has been free for a long time, as they were only sentenced to 2 years.

Similarly, Rio Capella, which was in the same lot as his case, was only sentenced for more than a year.

“This legal fact is just to express how much the KPK hates me, because through my books, to this day, I still expose elements of the KPK suspected of being involved in a crime. has never stolen state money, ”he said. concluded. .