Pakistani ex-minister warns ‘political bomb’ could explode as Imran Khan calls Afghanistan conference





World

07:02 GMT 15.07.2021Get Short URL

The Taliban * said they had taken control of 85% of Afghanistan, a claim that the government rejected. Taliban fighters, emboldened by NATO and US withdrawal, have advanced to new areas, and analysts fear the security situation may worsen as the current government in Kabul lacks the apparatus security to counter the insurgents.

Former Pakistani Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Malik urged world powers to act immediately to prevent the “Afghan political bomb” from exploding, as it will have serious implications for the entire South Asian region. South. Malik, the former head of the country’s federal investigative agency, also accused the West of having chosen South Asia as a target to “sort out its opponents and other world powers existing in the Asian region”.

“If the Afghan political bomb goes off, shards will be thrown at neighboring countries and this will create a financial burden and border implications in the form of violence and forced attempts to cross the border, as in the early 1980s into Pakistan, l ‘Iran and Tajikistan. The bomb could affect all of South Asia, which has already been placed on the volcano due to the Sino-American cold war, ”Malik said.

Malik stressed that US withdrawal without a peace strategy can only cause bloodshed in Afghanistan and push it to the brink of yet another civil war.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, inviting him and other Afghan leaders to an international conference to restore peace to the war-torn country.

Sources told Sputnik that a three-day conference will be held from July 17, during which some 30 prominent Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai, former Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal, ethnic community leader Hazara Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, former warlord turned politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, among others, can visit Islamabad.

Khan’s initiative for intra-Afghan peace talks came the day the Taliban allegedly took control of the crucial border crossing between Spin-Boldak and Chaman in Kandahar province. Local media reported that hundreds of people, including women and children, were stranded at the border post known as Friendship Gate, with both sides deciding to close the gate on Wednesday.

The Pakistani military put thousands of troops deployed along the border with Afghanistan on high alert and immediately sent additional troops to the border region to avoid untoward incidents, the newspaper reported on Thursday. Dawn.

Afghanistan seeks SCO support

Amid rising violence, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar urged members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to provide assistance to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.

While highlighting the Taliban’s violation of the Doha agreement, Atmar urged SCO member states to jointly tackle the threat posed by terrorist groups.

The Taliban have advanced and clashed with Afghan forces across the country since US-led NATO forces began their withdrawal on May 1.

* The Taliban are a banned terrorist group in Russia and many other countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sputniknews.com/world/202107151083388767-ex-pakistani-minister-warns-political-bomb-may-burst-as-imran-khan-calls-conference-on-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos