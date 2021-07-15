Noida: Discouraged homebuyers blame builders for project delays, ask PM Modi to step in





Almost a lakh of buyers in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been waiting for ownership of apartments / houses for many years. Many of these buyers have been waiting for a decade. These homebuyers are unhappy with real estate developers and builders as project completion dates have been further delayed due to the 2020 pandemic. They believe realtors and builders are taking advantage of the situation and deliberately delaying projects. possessions. Many of these delayed projects are located in Noida and Greater Noida. In view of the situation, many affected home buyers have already called on the government of Uttar Pradesh to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Read | Why the real estate recovery is linked to the economic recovery Abhishek Kumar, President of the Noida Extension Apartment Owners Welfare Association (NeFowa), said: “Thousands of buyers have been waiting for their apartments for a decade. As no action is taken against the builders, they are again taking advantage of the situation and further delaying projects. We paid 90-95% for the apartments, we would like to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to insure our apartments by 2022 as he promised, Kumar said. Commenting on the situation, Ujjwal Mishra, real estate expert, Crossings Republic, said the builders may not be fully responsible for the delay in completing the project. The containment wreaked havoc on the industry, which was already suffering from a downturn. There is a lack of manpower following the Covid blockages and the progress of the work has been affected resulting in delays in possession. Buyers are suffering because of this, ”said Ujjwal Mishra, real estate expert, Crossings Republic, Ghaziabad. However, Sanjeev Jha, a real estate expert from Greater Noida West, said builders are using minimal manpower to complete pending projects. “The demand for new apartments has decreased, so real estate agents are using minimal manpower to complete the pending projects. While the unlocking is underway, we are seeing a slow improvement in the market,” Jha said. Meanwhile, many builders say they cannot be blamed for the delay in completing the project, as consecutive lockdowns imposed in the state due to Covid-19 have impacted the real estate industry. One of the main reasons given by builders behind the delay in the completion of projects is the unavailability of labor and raw materials. Read also | Noida administration seals 32 builder projects worth Rs 344 crore Read also | UP real estate developers ask for 12 more months to complete project

