Boris Johnson warns of windward caution from July 19 as he faces criticism over mask advice





BorisJohnson said the worst of the pandemic was highly likely to be over, but urged people to act with caution when restrictions are lifted in England on Monday. It comes as the Prime Minister faces growing criticism over confusing guidelines given to buyers, businesses and commuters in England regarding wearing masks from July 19. In a speech in Coventry Mr Johnson said: I wish I could say this pandemic we’ve been through is over and I wish I could say that from Monday we could just warn the winds and behave exactly like we did before we got married and heard about Covid. He added: But what I can say is that if we are careful and if we continue to respect this disease and its continuing threat, then it is highly likely… the worst of the pandemic is behind us. New guidelines say the government still expects buyers to wear masks when restrictions in England end on July 19, despite no longer being required by law, a policy criticized as a mess by unions and businesses. Regional mayors urged ministers to keep masks mandatory in all public transport services in England to avoid a ridiculous mismatch of rules from early next week. Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford also attacked UK government policy, saying England is now an outlier when it comes to wearing a mask. I think it will be difficult for people in England to know exactly what is expected of them, Mr Drakeford said. He claimed it would be clearer and simpler if England aligned with Wales and Scotland by meeting the legal requirement. Mr Johnson insisted the government had struck the right balance when it came to opening up in England and ending legal restrictions. But the tone of UK government ministers on masks has changed in recent days. Cabinet members who had shared how much they wanted to stop wearing masks are now stressing that it makes sense to continue wearing them in confined spaces. There are tough days and weeks ahead as we face the current wave of the Delta variant and unfortunately there will be more hospitalizations and more deaths, but with each passing day we are raising the wall of immunity gained from the vaccine, the prime minister said on Thursday. Dr Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said companies were understandably confused by a series of mixed messages and patchwork demands in the latest guidelines. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick earlier denied that the rules had become a complete shambles before the lockdown was lifted, saying England is passing through a time when we all exercise our own personal judgment. He told ITV Hello Great Britain: Businesses and people who operate public transport networks, for example, will also make judgments about what is right for their environment. I think this is a sane way to move forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-masks-covid-rules-b1884670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

