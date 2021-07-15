PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for various development projects in Varanasi, including the 100-bed MCH wing at BHU (see video)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Varanasi. He inaugurated various projects and public works, including a 100-bed MCH wing at BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, ro-ro ships for tourism development on the Ganga river and a three-lane bridge on the Varanasi highway. Ghazipur. Projects worth around Rs. 744 crores.

He also laid the foundation stones for several projects and public works valued at around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Competence and Technical Support Center of the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan mission and an integrated mango packing station. and vegetables in Karkhiyaon.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister recalled the last difficult months when the mutated coronavirus attacked head-on. The Prime Minister hailed the efforts of Uttar Pradesh and Kashi to meet the challenge. He praised the efforts of the government of Uttar Pradesh to deal with the pandemic. He praised his Kashi team, the administration and the entire Corona warrior team for how they mobilized day and night to make arrangements in Kashi. Even in difficult days, Kashi has shown that he never stops and never gets tired, the prime minister said. He compared the unprecedented handling of the second wave with previous cases where Japanese encephalitis-like diseases were wreaking havoc. Even small challenges took on massive proportions in the absence of medical facilities and political will. Today, the UP is the state with the most tests and vaccinations, he said.

Shri Modi listed the rapidly improving medical infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The number of medical schools over the past four years has quadrupled. Many medical schools are in various states of completion. Shri Modi spoke of about 550 oxygen factories that are being established in the state, 14 of which were inaugurated today. He also praised the efforts of the state government to improve pediatric intensive care units and oxygen facilities. He said the recently announced Rs 23,000 crore package will help Uttar Pradesh. He said that the town of Kashi is becoming a major medical center in Purvanchal. He added that treatment for some illnesses for which one had to travel to Delhi and Mumbai is now available in Kashi. Some projects inaugurated today will further increase the city’s medical infrastructure.

The prime minister said that there are many projects propelling the ancient city of Kashi on the path of development while preserving its essence. He said projects such as highways, flyovers, railway bridges, underground wiring, solving sewage and drinking water issues, promoting tourism have seen an unprecedented surge from the government. . Even now, work is underway on projects worth 8,000 crore, the prime minister said.

He said that the cleanliness and beauty of Ganga and Kashi is the aspiration and the priority. For this, work is carried out on all fronts such as roads, wastewater treatment, beautification of parks and ghats. The widening of Panchkosi Marg, the bridge over Varanasi Ghazipur will help many neighboring villages and towns.

The prime minister said that large LED screens installed throughout the city and information boards on the latest technology on the ghats would be of great help to visitors to Kashi. These LED displays and information boards will present the history, architecture, crafts, art, all of this information of Kashi in an attractive way and will be of great use to enthusiasts. The diffusion of the aarti at the Ghat of Maa Ganga and at the Kashi Vishwanath temple will be possible throughout the city thanks to giant screens. The Prime Minister also informed that the Ro-Ro service and the cruise service which were inaugurated today will boost tourism and that the Rudraksh Center which is inaugurated today will provide a world-class platform for artists of the city.

The prime minister also referred to the development of Kashi as a center of learning in modern times. Today, Kashi has also obtained a model school, ITI and many such institutions. CIPET’s Competence and Technical Assistance Center will assist the region in industrial development. The prime minister said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country’s top investment destination. He added that UP, which was considered difficult to do business until a few years ago, is now becoming a favorite place for Make in India. The prime minister attributed this to the Yogi government, as the focus on infrastructure development has been relentless in recent times. Shri Modi cited the Defense Corridor, Purvanchal Highway, Bundelkhand Highway, Gorakhpur Link Highway, and Ganga Highway as some examples of the recent push.

The Prime Minister said that a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been established to modernize agricultural infrastructure in the country which will now also benefit our agricultural markets. This is a big step towards making the country’s agricultural market system modern and rich in commodities.

Noting the long list of new development projects in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said earlier that projects and funding were also planned for the state. But in Lucknow, they were previously stranded. The Prime Minister commended the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for his energy and efforts to ensure that the development outcome reaches all.

The Prime Minister said today that there is a rule of law in the UP. The mafia raj and terrorism, once uncontrollable, are now under the grip of the law. The way parents have always lived in fear and apprehension about the safety of sisters and daughters, this situation has also changed. Today the UP government is ruled by development, not by corruption and nepotism. This is why, today at UP, people are directly benefiting from the benefits of the plans. This is why today new industries are investing in the UP and employment opportunities are increasing, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister concluded by reminding the people of Uttar Pradesh of their responsibility not to allow Corona to regain strength. He warned that despite the slowdown, any neglect can invite a massive wave. He called on everyone to strictly follow the protocol and to get vaccinated as part of the Vaccines for All, Free for All campaign.