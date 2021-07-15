Jokowi distributes 35 sacrificial cows in all provinces of Indonesia





Tribunnews Reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed sacrificial cows for Eid al-Adha 1442 Hijriah, in several regions of Indonesia. In total, the president donated 35 cows which were distributed to all provinces of Indonesia. “Each province has 1 head (cow),” the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono told reporters on Thursday (7/15/2021). In addition to each province, the president also distributed a cow to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. The weight of the distributed livestock varies from 800 kilograms to one tonne. Heru said that the distribution of cows has become a Jokowi tradition at each celebration of Eid al-Adha. Heru made sure that the cows that were distributed were sterilized first. “The presidential secretariat cooperates with the Ministry of Agriculture for cows and is under the control of the local veterinarian,” he said. Previously, the government had demanded that the slaughter of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid al-Adha be carried out for three days. Read also : Decline in sales of sacrificial animals, government asked to provide assistance to farmers The implementation is to avoid crowds when slaughtering sacrificial animals. Spoken by the Minister of worship (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. “It is hoped that the slaughter of these sacrificial animals can take place in three days, namely the 11th, 12th and 13th of Zulhijah,” Yaqut said at a press conference for the Isbat session for the determination of the 1 Zulhijah and Eid Al-Adha. 1442 Hijiriah, Saturday (10/7/2021). Yaqut hopes that the slaughter of sacrificial animals is done as much as possible in a slaughterhouse. The rules for slaughtering animals in other places are carried out in accordance with the Circular Letter (SE) of the Minister of Religion number 17 of 2021 regarding the temporary abolition of worship in places of worship, Takbiran nights, Eid al-Adha prayers and Instructions for the implementation of the Year 1442 Hijriah / 2021 AD Sacrifice in the PPKM emergency zone. In the ES, it is mentioned that the slaughter must be carried out over a large area and allow to maintain a distance or social distancing. In addition, the slaughter can only be assisted by the slaughterer or the sacrificial committee and in the presence of the victim. Then, the distribution of sacrificial meat must also be delivered to the residents who are entitled to receive it. Yaqut said it was forbidden to have queues for the distribution of sacrificial meat. “The application of health and hygiene protocols to the agents and tools used must also be considered.

