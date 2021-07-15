Politics
Chinese Xi Jinping to join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s ‘informal’ Apec meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to attend an informal meeting of Apec leaders, setting the stage for a meeting of key world leaders.
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to attend the virtual summit, which will be held in the early hours of Saturday.
The unscheduled Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting of the 21 member countries of the forums will be the first such additional meeting held in the forums in more than three decades.
Ardern, speaking to reporters after giving an important foreign policy speech on Wednesday, said she did not expect a major announcement to result from the informal meeting, which was called due to the crisis of Covid-19.
READ MORE:
* What is Apec, how will it work virtually and does it still matter?
* ‘We Thought They Were Our Best Friends’: Australian News Show Highlights New Zealand’s Relations With China
* PM “disappointed” by the cancellation of APEC
Here we literally want to bring the leaders together to discuss the economic impacts and the latest news from the World Health Organization, she said.
“We used the… preparations for the Apec meeting later this year to bring trade ministers together; they made a difference to the flow of vaccine consumables. So they were really useful dialogues.
Ardern, in his speech at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs event on Wednesday, said the meeting would focus on how to get the region through the health crisis.
There are more than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the Apec region every day. And more than 80 million people lost their jobs in our economies last year, in the biggest economic contraction since World War II.
She also said New Zealand would push for a new pandemic treaty between countries, which would improve global surveillance, validation and rapid response; and strengthen the World Health Organization.
We see these areas of work as essential to our collective health and well-being, and a new frontier where we believe New Zealand has a role to play alongside others.
Ardern earlier in the week said Biden and Putin had been confirmed to be in attendance. Chinese state media reported on Thursday that Xi will also attend the meeting.
The meeting comes after months in which Ardern and his government increased diplomatic commitments and changed New Zealand’s foreign policy message on China.
Ardern has spoken with the prime ministers of Papua New Guinea and Canada in recent days.
Foreign and Trade Secretary Chris Seed is currently in Washington, having visited Singapore, Berlin and London to talk about trade, Apec, Info-Pacific and the recovery of Covid, said a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
In recent speeches, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Ardern said New Zealand’s relationship with China has grown from a relationship of firsts New Zealand was the first country to sign a free trade agreement with the country for a mature relationship that could remain despite some differences involving New Zealand’s interests and values.
Ardern has also made strong overtures to the Biden administration. In her speech on Wednesday, she firmly aligned New Zealand’s foreign policy with the United States’ worldview, adopting “the Indo-Pacific phrase” to describe the region.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/125766448/chinas-xi-jinping-to-join-prime-minister-jacinda-arderns-informal-apec-meeting
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
