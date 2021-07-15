living with the Covid does not mean normal

One phrase we have heard time and time again from ministers in recent weeks is that we are going to have to learn to live with Covid. They are absolutely right to make this point. We are not going to eliminate this virus and we will not be able to suspend life until we reduce the daily number of deaths to a very small number.

But there has been a tendency to take this to read that living with Covid means the same as living life exactly as it was before Covid and that, unfortunately, is not. At least not yet.

The recent increases in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are cause for concern, but the government has reasonable grounds for moving, albeit cautiously, to the next stage of the unlock program.

It could seek to remove the current wave, but to do so it would have to impose additional restrictions, not just maintain the status quo. Proponents of this view argue that it gives us more time to vaccinate more people. It was a compelling argument for delaying the next stage of unlocking from June 21 to July 19, when the number of first doses administered was 176,000 per day (as in early June), but that number is now around 70,000. and falling. Modeling suggests that vaccinations alone, even extended to 12-17 year olds, will not be enough to bring us herd immunity.

At some point, the restrictions will have to be lifted and cases will increase further. There is a trade-off between seasonality and increasing immunization coverage, but at current rates, additional immunization coverage will not be that great in the fall. A reopening in the fall would still carry the risk of a major wave of infections at a time when the weather means respiratory diseases are likely to be more transmissible, and even more harmful.

The other argument for easing the lockdown is that vaccines have fundamentally changed the scale of risk to human life. saw tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, more deaths. Skeptics of the lockdown have been proven wrong time and time again, but, as vulnerable people get vaccinated, the potential damage from Covid is reduced. There comes a time when the cost of foreclosure is too high for the lives saved.

The government’s position would, however, be more credible if it had not given the impression that, rather than having a policy dictated by careful consideration of the costs and benefits of every aspect of the restrictions, it was eager to announce that Covid has been defeated. The government clearly wanted to declare freedom day, let the bells ring and irreversibly step out of the darkness into the light. As it is now belatedly realized, the lifting of the remaining restrictions must be a process, not an event.

Take the question of masks. They are a troublesome irritant, but the damage from them is minimal compared to the health benefits. A few weeks ago, throwing away our masks was clearly meant to be a symbolic act of liberation as ministers bragged about not wearing them in the future. After a few days of reflection, the position is now that people must wear a mask in confined spaces, but these are now guidelines and not a legal obligation (unless, in the context of public transport , a mayor makes it a condition of transport). It’s a mess.

Night clubs are another example.The Netherlands experience is that crowded nightclubs, poorly ventilated spaces, with lots of screaming and full of unvaccinated young people are ideal places for the spread of the virus. There are clear arguments for their closure, but the government wants to deliver the good news of removing all restrictions without exception.

The alternative approach would be to advocate for and implement a proper vaccine passport system, but the very suggestion provokes an uproar. There is rant about Big Brother rather than a pragmatic recognition that it would allow people to do more things safely sooner than it would otherwise.

As for the criticism that vaccine passports discriminate against the unvaccinated, why should we not discriminate in favor of those who are much less likely to spread the virus? In any case, restoring rights specifically to vaccinated people would have the welcome consequence of getting bitten by many more people, if we are to trust the behavior of the French.

The problem is that an influential body of opinion within the Conservative Parliamentary Party and center-right media believes that any demand for behavior change in the wake of Covid is now an intolerable attack on our freedoms. The Prime Minister, often likely to give his base what they want, gave hope that we would be freed from all restrictions on July 19, delivering a closing theatrical moment. Faced with the increase in the number of cases, he has changed his tone. This is enough for cause complaints of its natural supporters, but may be insufficient to prevent an unnecessarily high increase in cases.

We’re going to have to live with Covid, but that will mean maintaining low-cost, high-benefit restrictions. Dogmatic adherence to some sort of libertarian purity test could make the next few months much more painful than necessary.

