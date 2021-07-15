Aliyev sends letter to Erdogan on fifth anniversary of attempted coup in Turkey [UPDATE]





July 15, 2021 12:02 p.m. (UTC + 04:00) 485

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of the July 15, 2021 coup attempt in Turkey. “Today, the Brotherhood of Turkey marks the fifth anniversary of the attempted coup of July 15. I commemorate with deep respect our martyrs who gave their lives to prevent the attempted coup. This betrayal against the Turkish state was only prevented thanks to your great self-sacrifice and the close unity of your brother people around you. This great victory, a celebration of national unity and solidarity, steadfast leadership and strong determination will forever be remembered by the Turkish people, ”President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the fifth anniversary of the July 15 coup. attempt in Turkey. “There is no doubt that the Republic of Turkey has emerged even stronger from this difficult ordeal. The achievements of the sister country in the political, economic, military and other fields under your wise leadership in recent years underline the importance of the “Day of Democracy and National Unity” for the Turkish state. The Azerbaijani people and state unequivocally condemned this treacherous coup attempt from the first minutes. Just as Turkey supports Azerbaijan in all areas, Azerbaijan has always supported Turkey. Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, which represent the best example of friendship and brotherhood and contribute to peace, security and cooperation, are at their highest level. The Shusha Declaration that we signed during your visit to Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, Shusha, elevates our Allied relations to a qualitatively new level and sets the future directions of our cooperation, ”the letter said. “I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to achieve the goals we have set for the strengthening and development of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood in accordance with the slogan” one nation, two states “,” added The head of state. . — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

