PM Modi shares what all the newly built Gujarat Natural Park houses. See the pictures

Gujarat Science City Nature Park: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared some of the photos from the newly constructed Gujarat Nature Park. He said the park is home to a mist garden, a chess garden, selfie points, a sculpture park and an outdoor maze. PM Modi will inaugurate the park on Friday July 16.

“You would like to visit the natural park. It has a mist garden, a chess garden, selfie points, a sculpture park and an open-air maze. I especially call on parents to bring their children here,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The park also has interesting mazes designed for children. The park has various sculptures of extinct animals such as the mammoth, the terror bird, the saber-toothed lion full of scientific information.

On July 16, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and dedicate several key Gujarat railroad projects to the nation by videoconference. It will also inaugurate an aquatic and robotic gallery in Gujarat Science City.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday shared some details about the gallery which will be inaugurated on Friday. He said that the state-of-the-art public aquatic gallery consists of different reservoirs dedicated to aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world, as well as a main reservoir consisting of large sharks from all over the world. There is also a unique 28 meter walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for visitors to explore the ever-evolving field of robotics, the PMO said.

“At the entrance, there is a gigantic replica of the Transformer robot. A unique attraction in the gallery is a receiving humanoid robot that communicates with visitors while expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement. “

Young people and even adults are fascinated by robots. I’m excited to share insights from the Robotics Gallery which will showcase advances in robotics. This gallery also has several salient features. pic.twitter.com/vuhx2bqqmC – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

“Robots from different fields are placed on different floors of the gallery which demonstrate applications in fields such as medicine, agriculture, space, defense and use in everyday life,” PMO said .

