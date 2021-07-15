Pakistan says fatal bus crash could be terrorist attack





ISLAMABAD (AP) – Pakistan said on Thursday that an initial investigation into a fatal bus crash the day before in the northwest of the country had found “traces of explosives” at the site, suggesting that the he incident was a terrorist attack.

A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine in Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday after what authorities said was a gas leak from the vehicle that caused an explosion. At least 13 people, including nine Chinese, were killed and at least 36 people were injured.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad quickly said the bus had been attacked, without giving further details.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

Following the discovery of the explosives, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said “terrorism cannot be ruled out”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan “personally oversaw all developments in this regard,” Chaudhry said, adding that Islamabad was in contact with the Chinese embassy. He did not provide any further details.

Chinese engineers and construction workers help Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan. The bus with the workers was on its way to the construction site when the explosion occurred and the bus underwent a fairing, plunging into a ravine.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely ignore traffic rules and safety standards and drive on damaged roads, especially in mountainous northern terrain.

