Lara Trump compares the struggles of the Cuban people to Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Twitter





Lara Trump compared the massive protests in Cuba to the removal of her stepfather, Donald Trump, from Twitter.

The wife of the former president’s son and a Fox News contributor told viewers on Thursday that Cubans deserve to be freed from socialism and that Mr. Trump also deserves to be back on Twitter.

She told colleagues at Fox News that American Cubans in Florida told her that what they were seeing in America is woefully close to what they started to see happening, in Cuba over 60 years ago. years, in apparent reference to Mr. Trump’s ban on Twitter, and island nations are turning to communism.

When you take the incumbent President of the United States off social media, it’s a real slippery slope, Ms. Trump said. It is very easy to see how these people ended up in this place in Cuba. We should take it as a warning. In America, freedom is not free. We have to fight for it.

The former president was banned from Twitter for falsely alleging the 2020 U.S. election was rigged against him and arguably for inciting the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Cubans took to the streets of the capital, Havana, on Sunday for the biggest protests in decades, amid outrage over an economic crisis that has been made worse by shortages of food and medicine, l Covid epidemic and the sanctions Mr. Trump imposed on the country 62 – a year-old Communist government.

Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel, in a televised address on Wednesday, admitted that the country’s government must learn from the unrest and critically analyze our problems in order to act and overcome, and avoid them. repetition.

He also blamed social media and the influence of the United States for the wave of protests. The White House has rejected these accusations.

Republicans, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis, have in recent days called on US President Biden to fight back and on the international community to help Cubans.

Ms. Trump, during her contribution to Fox News, asked the Democrats who are pushing these socialist and communist ideals on America, where are they?

Ms Trump was immediately criticized for taking a stand on Thursday, with Twitter user Ralph Blair writing: Lara Trump hates dictators in Cuba but liked the idea of ​​Donald J Trump as an American dictator.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/lara-trump-cuba-trump-twitter-b1884879.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos