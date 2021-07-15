PM Modi unveils 100-bed maternal and child health wing at Banaras Hindu University – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service VARANASI: Amid fears of a possible third wave of Covid-19, which could have a greater impact on children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a maternal and child health unit (MCH) at the hospital of the Hindu University of Banaras (BHU) in its parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Considered as the AIIMS of Purvanchal (East UP), adjoining Bihar and even Nepal, the Sir Sunderlal hospital on the BHU campus has acquired the MCH wing, comprising 100 beds dedicated to maternal and child health, has especially given the vulnerability of children to the third possible wave. “The 100 new beds in the MCH wing include 30 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds, 30 high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 40 maternal care beds. It also has an operating room, a labor room, a library and in vitro fertilization (IVF), ”a senior hospital official told the New Indian Express. After receiving information about the new facility, PM Modi visited the antenatal care department as well as the labor room with a team of young gynecologists and pediatricians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Maternal and Child Health Unit at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during his visit to Varanasi today. People are starting to arrive at the scene, with police personnel deployed there. pic.twitter.com/z3z1tJRaYR – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021 After spending seven to ten minutes in the newly inaugurated MCH Wing, the Prime Minister also attended detailed presentations by the Varanasi District Magistrate, the District Chief Medical Officer and the Director of the Institute of Medical Sciences ( IMS-BHU), in addition to a private pediatrician Dr Ashok Raï. Visibly satisfied with the arrangements made at the Hindu University Hospital in Banaras, Prime Minister Modi took a keen interest in how the hospital facilities are regularly updated, in particular the hospital’s bed capacity having been updated. increased from 1,500 to 2,700 beds over the past seven years. According to sources present during the PM’s interaction with doctors, the Modi inquired particularly about the pace of vaccination in his parliamentary constituency as well as how the state government had handled the spread of the disease. Covid pandemic during the second wave in rural areas and future control plans. the possible third wave of Covid-19.

