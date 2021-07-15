Vietnamese and Indonesian presidents hail progress in bilateral ties





>> Vietnam and Indonesia strengthen their defense cooperation

>> Vietnam and Indonesia promote cooperation in areas

>> Vietnam – Indonesia: the Marines strengthen their coordination President Nguyn Xun Phuc during his online interview with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo. Photo: VNA / CVN President Joko Widodo congratulated the Vietnamese leader on his new post as President and said Indonesia wants to take its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Vietnam to a new height. For his part, President Nguyn Xun Phuc stressed that Indonesia is still a close and reliable friend of Vietnam, expressing his hope to welcome the President of Indonesia to Vietnam in due course. The two leaders agreed to improve coordination and exchange of experiences in the response to COVID-19 and access to vaccines. President Joko Widodo praised Vietnam’s achievements in pandemic containment and socio-economic development. The Vietnamese head of state shared the difficulties encountered by Indonesia in the fight against COVID-19, and expressed his conviction that the country will soon bring the pandemic under control and recover its economy. He took the opportunity to thank the Indonesian side for its cooperation in protecting Vietnamese citizens affected by the pandemic, and called on Indonesia to further facilitate their health examination, quarantine and treatment if necessary. The two presidents praised the progress of bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially economy and trade, saying bilateral trade still reached $ 8.2 billion in 2020 and $ 4.5 billion in the first five. month of this year despite the difficulties associated with COVID-19. Action program 2019-2023 They agreed to intensify exchanges and meetings at all levels in a flexible manner and to effectively materialize the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, while continuing the implementation of the 2019-2023 action program to achieve the strategic partnership and the Joint Vision of cooperation. defense for 2017-2022. In order to stimulate economic recovery and post-pandmic development, leaders pledged to ask relevant agencies to promote coordination with a view to bringing bilateral trade soon to $ 10 billion. They agreed that the two countries will ease the burden of trade barriers and facilitate trade, investment and connectivity activities, especially the export and import of rice and other agricultural products. The two sides will also intensify the negotiations on the delimitation of the overlapping exclusive economic zone and address emerging issues in the spirit of the friendship and strategic partnership. The two presidents exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, notably those concerning the East Sea and the situation in Myanmar. They agreed to improve coordination within regional and multilateral organizations and forums. President Nguyn Xun Phuc congratulated Indonesia on its first accession to the presidency of the G20 in 2022, saying he was convinced that the country will help promote and ensure the centrality of ASEAN and include the bloc’s cooperation priorities in the G20 agenda.

VNA / CVN

