Why Boris Johnson’s clash with England football team will further alienate Scots

For me, two articles are missing in the commentary blizzard surrounding Euro 2020. One is the late Hugh McIlvanneys faces Scotland returning to international competition for the first time in just 23 years to follow the same tattered scenario to glorious failure; the other is his late brother Willies’ cultural essay on a hugely successful and globally respected England team which was attacked by its own government and which, in the final defeat, found itself forked by racists.

What an irony. If anything is to persuade far-right extremists of the immigration cause, it is surely their precious football. Jamaica-born Raheem Sterling was England’s best player throughout the tournament, a silver bullet from sprinting against the opposition and stabbing goals. Bukayo Saka, born in Ealing to Nigerian parents and just 19, danced around grizzled defenders almost twice his age and brought the fearlessness of youth to an otherwise conservative team. Jadon Sancho, whose parents are from Trinidad and Tobago, has shone in his spells on the pitch and will light up the Premier League next year following his move to Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford is the closest England has to a lay saint. Tyrone Mings has made sure that Harry Maguire is not lacking and is a more eloquent and convincing speaker than the vicious, heartbroken Home Secretary. And this is what a prize the world has delivered to the door of England.

North of the border, one can only watch these players and drool. Whether it is a form of genetic athletics, or skills honed in the London soccer cages, or the motivation that comes from the beautiful game providing a way out of poverty for them and their families, or a mixture of all of these, English heroes are cool, intelligent, humble and conscientious. We should be so lucky.

In Scotland, a nation with a modern history of cultural tolerance, openness, progressivism and liberalism, the racist abuses that followed the final loss to the top Italians were nauseating. Just like the boos that accompanied every knee grip. The blatant hypocrisy of Boris Johnson’s government, the boringly familiar strategy of having its cake and eating it deployed for the purposes of social division, is now quite expected but no less grotesque for it. The timing of the cuts in foreign aid could have been orchestrated to emphasize a Millwall approach to public sensitivities. Little England, John Major called him. Little England, ours.

We know these racists are nothing like the majority, either in the stadium or in the English nation at large. In many ways, England’s embrace of multiculturalism is a lesson to the world, and the rejection of some aspect of the white population is still likely and certainly not limited to that nation. In Scotland, where immigration levels are relatively low and where to this day, certainly outside the big cities, you can go for a while without seeing a black person on the street, we are largely inexperienced and must be wary of express moral superiority. . Many immigrants or children of immigrants who live in Scotland tell stories that do not reflect us well. We have our own racists, and much-needed immigration for economic, demographic and cultural reasons would pull them out of their wet holes.

What makes the past few days harder to dismiss as simply being the behavior of a few unreconstructed English drongos is the behavior of this Westminster government, elected with such a healthy majority by votes south of the border. His brutal anti-wake-up posture, a deliberately and cynically drawn dividing line in pursuit of a certain type of voter, will not be kindly judged by history. When a thoughtful and nuanced public debate is to be conducted from the center, that center behaves more like a self-serving provocateur, as Samuel Kasumu, the Prime Minister’s racial adviser, said on leaving his post at Downing Street, there has people in government who feel the right way to win is to fight the crop war and exploit division.

This is not an administration or a prime minister to trust in great moral moments, and that won’t help it has no interest in helping the country get by. The shadow of Brexit, and in particular of the referendum campaign, with its help of greasy opportunists, right-wing misfits and, yes, racists, hangs over everything.

And all of this is of course entangled in Britishness, an identity that is already on its way in Scotland. The discussion of racism is often presented as British rather than English, leading Scots to a heated argument where they can feel largely uninvolved, if not innocent. It complicates and contaminates the work of those who strive to maintain in the Union an idea carried by culture as much as by politics. If the crop is considered rotten and unrepresentative, the supporting joists weaken further.

No one should deny that vast strides have been made in racial integration over the decades, just as no one should deny that a tremendous amount of work remains to be done. measured and illuminating test by Sunder Katwala. And, like I said, the Scots must avoid moral smoothing. But the last few days have only added to the feeling encouraged by Brexit, Boris, the cuts in international aid, the general, inflexible and deliberate annoyance of this government that there is a rat let loose in the sewer unionism and causing untold damage that may not yet be fully visible.

Oh for the clarity of a McIlvanney. Oh for a multiracial Scottish football team good enough to be beaten in the Euro final.

