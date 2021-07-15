Turkey says mass grave was discovered in Syria Afrin | news from syria





The governor of Turkey, on the border of Hatay province, said a mass grave containing 61 bodies had been found in the region of Afrin held by Ankara.

Turkey said on Thursday it had uncovered a mass grave containing dozens of bodies in a Turkish-controlled area of ​​northern Syria, accusing a group of US-backed Kurdish fighters of the killings. Turkey and its Syrian proxies have taken control of the territory inside Syria since 2016 as part of military operations against ISIL (ISIL) and the Kurdish group YPG. The governor of Turkey’s Hatay province, on the border with Syria, told reporters that a mass grave was found with 61 bodies in the Afrin region. This is a crime against humanity, said Rahmi Dogan, blaming the YPG, which is backed by Washington. I believe the number of bodies recovered will increase, he added, after the Turkish Defense Ministry initially set the number at 35 on Wednesday. Footage on Turkish television showed officials in hazmat suits surrounded by what appeared to be bodies in sacks. Dogan said Turkish authorities believed the dead were civilians executed by the YPG days before Turkey launched its so-called Operation Olive Branch in 2018 to capture Afrin. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the time that the operation in Afrin would be followed by a push towards the northern city of Manbij, which US-backed Kurdish forces captured in the region. ‘ISIL in 2016. AFP was unable to independently verify the allegations. The YPG has so far not commented on the allegations. Turkey accuses the YPG, a force backed by the Western military against ISIS, of being a terrorist offshoot of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkey has been fighting armed Kurdish fighters for decades in the southeast of the country. Among the groups that Ankara fights is the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which had separatist roots and which subsequently pushed for more autonomy from the Turkish central government. Violence has left 40,000 civilians, soldiers and armed fighters dead, costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars. Turkey, the European Union and the United States consider the PKK to be a terrorist organization.

