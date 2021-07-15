Yes, the delta variant is real; no, Donald Trump did not sign an executive order stipulating his Fake News.





The photo on Facebook shows President Donald Trump holding up an executive order with a clear message:

The Delta variant is fake news.

It is, in fact, the photograph that is false: the original image has been awkwardly edited to include the false statement about the variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

Delta deniers seem to believe Democrats made up the story of a highly infectious viral variant to keep everyone under government control – and to force Americans to take one of the COVID-19 vaccines, what some conspiracy theorists see as a conspiracy to be taken on people’s minds.

I can’t control sheep if they’re not afraid – have to keep everyone in fear, a comment on the Delta Variant Is Fake News Facebook post offered.

Offered another:

I said they have to find something before 2022! And I bet they have more up their sleeve. Hell or high tide, they won’t let go of the power they have! I don’t put anything in front of them!

Facebook has now blocked the July 5 post, overlaying it with a note that reads: Fake news: Verified by independent fact-checkers.

Various medical and media experts have disproved Facebook’s meme, pointing out that the delta variant is in fact real.

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States appear to offer significant protection against the delta variant of the coronavirus. (Pfizer via AP) AP

The delta variant is a very real threat that dominates in some parts of the world, and health officials agree that it is the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus to date, says USA Today.

(Fake social media memes have become so common, especially about the COVID-19 pandemic, that the Associated Press is now debunking completely bogus viral stories in a weekly roundup. On Thursday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, called the spread of false information about COVID-19 an urgent threat that puts lives at risk.)

The Yale School of Medicine recognizes that there is still a lot to be learned about the delta variant, for example if it leads to more serious illness. Early studies suggest that the main symptoms of people infected with the variant tend to be different from those of the original strain. Persistent cough and loss of smell seem to be less common, while headache, sore throat, runny nose, and fever are the most likely symptoms.

The delta variant is not only real, but actually quite normal.

All viruses evolve over time and undergo changes as they spread and replicate, says Dr Inci Yildirim, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine.

The delta variant was first documented in India last fall, and the World Health Organization has called it the fastest and most apt version of the disease, referring to the fact that it is highly transmissible.

The good news, FactCheck.org reports, is that currently available vaccines appear to be effective against the delta variant.

The bad news is that vaccination rates remain low in parts of the United States, particularly in the South, Appalachians, and some Plains states.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, was asked this week if she expected a drop in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

This, right now, is preventable, she said – if people get vaccinated during the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 4 million lives worldwide.

–Douglas Perry

[email protected]

@douglasmperry

