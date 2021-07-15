HCNR optimistic about efforts to relaunch Doha talks





The High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said on Thursday that eight of the eleven political leaders who were invited for talks with the Taliban in Doha said they would send a representative or attend them themselves.

HCNR deputy chief Assadullah Saadati said the decision was taken at a meeting under the leadership of HCNR chief Abdullah Abdullah at the Sapidar Palace today.

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, Yunus Qanooni, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Salam Rahimi, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Enayatullah Baligh and Fatima Gailani are part of the team.

According to the HCNR, Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Salahuddin Rabbani, Babur Farahmand, Salam Rahimi and Fatima Gailani will leave for Doha on Friday for peace talks with the Taliban.

God willing, we will soon see gains in this regard or at least understand the Taliban’s stance towards peace, said Assadullah Saadati, deputy director of the HCNR.

Meanwhile, the Hizb-e-Islami party said party chairman Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will visit Doha on Saturday.

Saadati said that during the talks, the main agenda will focus on the ceasefire.

The timetable for the talks in Doha may be extended if there is progress, Saadati added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghanis’ special envoy for Pakistan, said a peace delegation will also visit Islamabad in the coming weeks where it will meet with Pakistani officials on peace in Afghanistan. .

According to Daudzai, the peace conference was to be held in Afghanistan on July 17 in Pakistan, but it was delayed for a few days due to the trip to Doha by Afghan political leaders.

President Ashraf Ghani is also expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday in Uzbekistan. Imran Khan is likely to invite Ghani to attend the Islamabad conference, according to reports.

Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Salahuddin Rabbani, Ismail Khan, Ata Mohammad Noor, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Batur Dostum and Mirwais are among the best guests at Islam Yasini. . 21 prominent Afghan leaders from Afghanistan were reportedly invited to the Islamabad conference.

Daudzai said representatives of the Taliban were not invited to the meeting.

The aim is to articulate what we expect from Pakistan, what is our idea of ​​peace, and what we expect from Pakistan given the current situation and what Pakistan can do in this regard, said Mohammad Omar Daudzai. , Ghanis’ special envoy for Pakistan.

