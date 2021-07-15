Looking back on 100 years of the Chinese Communist PartyExBulletin

SACHA PFEIFFER, HTE:

On July 1, Chinese leader Xi Jinping celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. He spoke in front of tens of thousands of people in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. This line received the biggest ovation.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT XI JINPING: (Non-English language spoken).

PFEIFFER: Anyone who tries to intimidate, oppress or subjugate China will find themselves, I quote, “on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese.”

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

XI: (non-English language spoken).

(APPLAUSE)

PFEIFFER: Strong words and a strong reaction. NPR China business correspondent John Ruwitch takes a look at what is behind them.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: To understand where Xi Jinping came from, you have to understand where China was a century ago. He was in disarray and weak. Foreign powers controlled entire swathes of the country. Shanghai had been divided, Hong Kong was in British hands, and the Shandong Peninsula was largely under German control. During World War I, the Chinese leadership saw an opportunity to try to reclaim this territory.

YEH WEN-HSIN: China declared war on Germany and sent workers – workers – over 100,000 of them and shipped them to the European front, the French trenches.

RUWITCH: Yeh Wen-Hsin is professor of Chinese history at the University of California, Berkeley.

YEH: All for the purpose of – what? – get help from the allies.

RUWITCH: But it didn’t work. Germany lost the war, but the Western powers decided to let an ascending Japan take control of Shandong. This sparked outrage in China.

YEH: They were disappointed with Woodrow Wilson. They placed so much hope in America’s intervention and in upholding China’s demands at the Paris Peace Conference.

RUWITCH: From the political turmoil that followed, Marxism took hold. And in July 1921, with the support of the new Soviet Union, the Chinese Communist Party was born. And given the state in which China found itself, one of the founding principles of the party was the struggle against imperialism.

LIU: Anti-colonialism, anti-imperialism is in the DNA of the communists.

RUWITCH: It’s Professor Liu. He teaches modern Chinese history at a university in China. He asked me not to use his full name or indicate where he works because he was afraid he would have problems for speaking candidly about the party.

LIU: It is very important for the party to legitimize its decision. And why the CCP has the power, has the right to rule the country, to rule the people – one of the reasons, one of the main sources of its legitimacy is anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism.

RUWITCH: It’s one of the strongest lines in the party since its founding. Official stories tell how Mao Zedong and his rebels ended a century of humiliation when they took power in 1949. A year later, when China entered the Korean War, Mao turned the torch anti-imperialist on America, as in that patriotic song of the time. , “March of the People’s Volunteer Army.”

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “MARCH OF THE PEOPLE’S VOLUNTEER ARMY”)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in a language other than English).

RUWITCH: “The sons and daughters of China,” say the original lyrics, “will defeat the savage wolves of US imperialism.”

Professor Liu again.

LIU: So after 1949, the Chinese people wouldn’t say (non-English language spoken), the United States. They would say – always will say (non-English spoken), the American imperialists.

RUWITCH: And it stayed that way for the next three decades. In the eyes of the Communists, capitalism and imperialism went hand in hand, and America was enemy number 1. Things calmed down after the two countries normalized their relations in the late 1970s, but had to changed again after the party crushed pro-democracy protests in 1989. Fear of China was at risk of disintegrating, the party began to rethink what Anne Reinhardt, professor of history at Williams College, calls its ideological cement.

ANNE REINHARDT: Then they’re sort of looking for something to fill the void where the Communist Party no longer espouses Communism. And what they are proposing is a feeling of nationalism.

RUWITCH: Nationalism underpinned, again, by the idea that China’s weakness is that others maintain it. And that remains a strong message today. It is taught in schools and reinforced in propaganda films and state-run news programs. It doesn’t matter whether China has the world’s No.2 economy – soon to be No.1 – or one of the most advanced armies on Earth and a space station and even a rover on Mars right now. None of this changes the party’s calculation, said Liu, the professor.

LIU: As George Orwell said in his famous book “1984”, every dictator must have enemies. They need enemies. They say, OK, we have enemies overseas, so you needed the party to defend you. We can protect you. We can defend you.

RUWITCH: The rhetoric has grown sharper as US policy toward China has hardened in recent years. Today, as the party seeks to defend China, it is learning the lessons of the past. It is now the world’s largest trading nation and is investing in infrastructure around the world as part of its Belt and Road initiative.

ISABELLA JACKSON: One way to make sure you’re not humiliated on the world stage is to project your power and trade with countries around the world. And their infrastructure is a channel of influence.

RUWITCH: Isabella Jackson is a professor at Trinity College, Dublin. She says that as China strengthens its influence and projects its power abroad, its anti-imperialist rhetoric may start to ring hollow.

JACKSON: China actively presents itself as an anti-imperialist power, but, at the same time, acts in a fairly colonial way.

RUWITCH: Judging by the applause for Xi, the idea of ​​standing up to the West and the Western powers, some of the very ones that subdued China a century ago, is still popular. And no one expects that to change anytime soon.

John Ruwitch, NPR News.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

