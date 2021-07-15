Coventry not yet convinced by Boris Johnson’s leveling talks | Politics

SSurrounded by gleaming steel on the floor of the UK Battery Industrialization Center (UKBIC), a one-of-a-kind battery maker, Boris Johnson delivered his keynote address in Coventry at the manufacturing center for the electric car revolution.

But in downtown, far from the camera trucks, John Miller, 70, cynically wonders if it was really the prime ministers who upgraded the program that led to the city’s manufacturing renaissance.

I worked for the company that supplied the machines which has been in existence since 1911. Does he take credit for it? he jokes, standing in Shelton Square, a patchwork of nail bars and Paris boutiques near the historic market. Miller says the phrase leveling up means little to people.

George Duggins, the Labor leader of Coventry City Council, goes further, calling it a void and saying it means nothing as the local authority still faces major budget cuts.

Duggins says he was invited to the event pending a UKBIC opening, rather than a party political speech.

He was sidetracked by the conversation about leveling up, he says. I still don’t know what leveling up is. Sounds good, but he just said [in his speech] he did not believe in austerity I never knew at the time he did not believe in it. This is downright absurd.

Boris Johnson calls on UK to unite to strengthen agenda video

Duggins says the council has lost $ 120 million a year due to austerity and that there are more cuts to come.

People will eventually see that the Prime Minister’s rhetoric is hollow, says Duggins. It really is important work. But let’s not pretend by giving speeches, we solved it. We are 18 months away from these election promises.

But there are others who say they can see a real effect of the government’s attention on different regions. Crossing the square towards the arcade, Joanne Dyde shows the town to her sister, Moira Gough, from North Wales. The sisters, now 70, went to school in Coventry and Dyde says she has been transformed. The pair set off to visit the festival garden and the museums involved in its year as a UK city of culture.

Moira Gough (left) and Joanne Dyde: I totally believe in Boris, I’m a fan of Boris, says Dyde. Photograph: Andrew Fox / The Guardian

But Dyde says the new jobs brought in by manufacturing have been the biggest gain. The upgrade is for places that get that investment other than London and there are new factories opening up, she says. I totally believe in Boris, I am a Boris fan. He’s a smart man, although he made mistakes we all have them.

Dyde says she is impressed with the change in the city and the investment in the upper enclosure. I can look at him with new eyes. You wouldn’t recognize it, things have really changed.

Allan Furness, 66, attributed part of the investment in the city to the work of West Midlands mayor, conservative Andy Street. People in London are listening to him. He can have a word and they open the purse strings, he said.

Is he getting better treatment because he’s conservative? It’s possible, but I think it helps to have someone whose job it is to speak out for a region.

But Alex, Gemma and Molly, all in their early 20s, say they are deeply skeptical of Johnson’s intentions. They say they feel left out of the conversation about investing in their fields and fear the Covid scars on their generation will not be easily healed.

The Coventrys council chief says he has lost 120 million a year due to austerity. Photograph: Andrew Fox / The Guardian

I feel like there’s a huge push to get back to normalcy and I don’t think that’s going to happen, says Gemma. That’s it Keep calm and carry on as if they haven’t learned anything. Everyone said they felt there was not much for young people who were not students. There’s not much for you, said Alex.

Sabiha Khan, 18, sitting in the sun outside the market square, said leveling needs to be generational and regional. I think it should mean education and spaces for children to learn. Twenty years ago there were a lot of places for young people to go, now they are turning to knife crime and drugs and it’s no surprise.

Khan, who will enter college in September, said it was clear Conservative cuts were the driving force. If you want to level up, you have to start earlier, giving children skills and confidence. There have been huge cuts in the big industries that young people want to work in, this is where you can make an impact.