Documentary reveals Turkish government’s reluctance to shed light on attempted coup

A documentary that features statements by military officers, politicians, journalists and civilians linked to a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016 shows that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Justice Party Development (AKP) have deliberately blocked attempts to shed light on the event. since five years, Turkish minute reported.

The documentary, titled Orkoz, directed by journalist Bedrettin Uur and to which journalists living in exile in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway and Canada have contributed, marks the fifth anniversary of the attempt coup d’etat. Orkoz is the name of a strong surf in the Bosporus Strait which can cause damage, a reference to the starting point of the coup attempt on the night of July 15, 2016 with the military blockade of the two bridges on the Bosphorus.

Hundreds of people lost their lives in 12 major attacks between June 2015 and July 2016. Turkey entered this spiral of violence after the elections of June 7, 2015, in which the ruling AKP lost the ruling majority for the first time since the party came to power. in 2002, said the documentary, describing the atmosphere before the attempted coup.

Immediately after July 15, Erdoan and his government blamed the Glen movement, inspired by Muslim preacher Fethullah Glen, calling the group a terrorist organization.

Calling the coup attempt a gift from God, Erdoan launched a widespread purge aimed at purifying the movement’s supporters of state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and detaining them.

It was stated in the documentary that Erdoan had taken steps to eliminate the Glen movement by criminalizing it because he wanted to erase the traces of the corruption investigations at the end of 2013 which involved the close entourage of Prime Minister Erdoan.

Erdoan, who dismissed the Dec. 17-25, 2013 inquiries as a coup and Glenist’s plot against his government and began targeting members of the movements afterward, locked up thousands, many of them prosecutors, judges and police officers involved in these investigations.

According to official data, some 622,646 people have been investigated and 301,932 have been arrested, and a further 96,000 have been jailed for alleged links to the Glen movement since the failed coup, while that the government has laid off more than 130,000 civil servants.

Norwegian filmmaker and researcher Jorgen Lorentzen said in Orkoz that he had read the accusations and allegations regarding Erdoan’s coup and his AKP, adding that he had found no evidence to prove them.

Lorentzen said the information presented as evidence is statements taken under torture and cannot be used as evidence in international courts, concluding that Erdoan’s account of July 15 rests on very weak grounds.

Referring to his own documentary titled A Gift from God, where he says he proved Erdoan knew about the planned coup six days earlier, Lorentzen compares what members of the Glen movement experienced under the regime. ‘AKP on what happened during the Holocaust.

They call us terrorists. I was at home that day [on July 15], and somehow I’m accused of having organized a [attempted] coup, says Fevzi Katran, a naval non-commissioned officer dismissed by the government in a post-coup purge.

A parliamentary commission of inquiry formed with the approval of the Turkish parliament following the coup attempt heard from many retired generals, former ministers and mayors, but not key state actors. Former Chief of Staff and current Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MT) chief Hakan Fidan have never been invited to appear before the commission.

Akar is not preventing the coup attempt, which he could easily do. He does not inform Erdoan or others. The next day, he somehow manages to reach an agreement with the putschists and flies to the palace of Ankaya. [in Ankara], says Adem Yavuz Arslan, journalist in exile.

No judge in the world would say there is no need to question the head of the Turkish military [Akar], who spent that night with the soldiers believed to be coup plotters behind the alleged coup attempt. But a criminal court judge said so, along with many lawyers representing the ruling party, said exiled journalist Cevheri Gven, referring to the Aknc air base in Ankara, where Akar was forcibly detained. by putschist officers, according to the government’s account.

Kemal Kldarolu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Turkey’s main opposition party, is also cited in the documentary as describing the state of emergency (OHAL) which was declared by the government days after the attempt. coup d’etat as a civil coup.

Under OHAL, which was criticized by human rights groups and the opposition for restricting rights and freedoms and lasted for two years, the government advanced many controversial decrees that have the force of law and do not need to be approved by parliament. In accordance with these decrees, more than 130,000 people were expelled from state organs on charges of coup d’etat.

