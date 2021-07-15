Varanasi wants good governance, not speeches: Congress attacks Prime Minister Modi





Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his visit to Varanasi, saying the city wanted good governance and not speeches. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to ask several questions such as why Varanasi was ‘left to fend for itself’ during the second wave of Covidpandemic and “Kashi has become Kyoto”. The Prime Minister, who visited his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Thursday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore on IIT-BHU land . Read also | PM Modi praises Yogi, practically blows poll bugle Later, he inaugurated the International Cooperation and Congress Center – Rudraksh, built with the help of Japan. Alleging a lack of development in Varanasi, Surjewala said that the development of Kashi, the city of Lord Vishwanath, was the wish of every person in the country and asked what Prime Minister Modi did as an MP during of the past seven years. “Has the Ganges been cleaned? In 2013-14, 32 dirty drains emptied into the Ganges, today there are 34. Wastewater treatment plants sometimes work and sometimes not,” he said in a series of tweets. , 7 -: 1.? 2013-14 32, 34 STP 1 / n Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 15, 2021 Rhetorically asking if Kashi had become Kyoto, Surjewala said that in one case of rain, there was a congestion as the sewers were blocked and the garbage was pouring on the roads, but the “smart city” was missing. 2 / n

, 7 -: 2.? , – https://t.co/fRtmc0zMPB Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 15, 2021 He alleged that Varanasi was left to fend for itself during the pandemic. Banarasi’s sari industry, which provides jobs for five lakh families, is on the verge of shutting down as hand looms and looms collapse, the congressional spokesperson said. Read also | PM Modi inaugurates the Center for International Cooperation and Congress – Rudrakash In the name of the Baba Vishwanath corridor, why have dozens of temples and buildings 250-300 years old been demolished, he asked. The congressman accused the BJP of tampering with the city’s history and culture. “Why are Jayapur and Nagepur, the two villages adopted by the Prime Minister, in ruins? If the villages adopted by the Prime Minister cannot progress, what will happen to Kashi? said Surjewala. When will the wait for Varanasi and Purvanchal for development, progress and employment end? He asked. Rummaging through Modi’s house, Surjewala said, “Swapanjeevi ji (the one who shows big dreams), Kashi needs good governance, not speech.” Speaking about Kashi’s development work over the past seven years, Modi noted that he is moving forward on the development path while maintaining his original identity.

